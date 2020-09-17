Binge Drinking Culture Inspiration For Teen's Debut Single

A teenage musician is set to release his first single next week, and he says he’s using the region’s binge drinking culture as inspiration.

Alex Dykes, of Central Southland, who is currently studying politics at Otago University, said while most young people are responsible, there’s still a binge-drinking culture that is worrying.

“That issue then became the inspiration for my first single, and ‘The Alcoholics Waltz’ was born.”

“It’s a song about a relationship that goes wrong, and it’s alcohol and excessive drinking that has got in the way.”

“It’s not preachy or anything. It’s a pretty little song written in waltz timing about being in love with someone more in love with the bottle than they are you”

“It’s chorus really packs a punch, and even if it just makes one person re-think the way they approach alcohol, then it’s been effective.”

A music video, recorded at the NZ Broadcasting School in Christchurch earlier this year, will be released alongside the single.

“It’s a great video which really tells the story of my song, and I’m grateful for the support the students gave me in recording this.”

Dykes has been performing and writing music since primary school, but it wasn’t until he won the Solo Vocalist section at Southland RockQuest in 2017 that he gained the confidence to pursue his music seriously.

“Since I’ve been in Dunedin I’ve met a lot of great musos and enjoyed the music scene that’s happening up here. It’s spurred me on to experiment more and develop my own style of music – which I’d describe as a mix of indie singer-songwriter and ambient dance music.”

Dykes has played opening gigs with local acts at U-BAR, and Starters Bar alongside regular appearances at The Bog’s Open Mic Night.

“Unfortunately most of the gigs planned for this year have been cancelled because of COVID-19, but I’m looking forward to sharing my first single on stage at The Dog with Two Tails in Dunedin next month when I open for Invercargill’s Sam Cullen.”

Dykes will release his single on Spotify on September 26th, and it can be pre-saved and pre-ordered by clicking the following link. Or scanning the attached QR code.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/alexdykes/the-alcoholics-waltz-2

He has just finished writing his debut album ‘The Dunedin Study’ that includes ‘The Alcoholics Waltz and’ several other songs, based around student life and his two years at Otago University which he hopes to release independently in the summer.

“It’s an exciting time, and it just shows that with a bit of persistence, positivity and honesty can get you a long way in the Dunedin/Music Scene.”

Instagram - @alexdykesmusic

