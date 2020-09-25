Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thames School Of Mines To Open Again On October 1

Friday, 25 September 2020, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

The Thames School of Mines is about to open its doors to the public again.

The historic School and its much loved Rock Shop will open five days a week (Wednesdays to Sundays, 10am-4pm) beginning on October 1.

“With the Covid-19 lockdown in March, and the second lockdown for Auckland, it made sense to close the property temporarily so that maintenance could be carried out in preparation for the upcoming summer season,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Manager Heritage Assets North, Natalie McCondach.

“We expect this summer to be a very busy one, as Kiwis who are unable to travel overseas decide to explore their own country instead.”

Located about an hour’s drive from Auckland, the Thames School of Mines is a particularly popular visitor destination for people coming from out of town. Staff provide guided tours that bring the site to life with captivating stories about the Hauraki area’s people and places, and the colourful era of gold mining in the area.

“Visitors include day-trippers from Auckland as well as people holidaying around the Coromandel,” she says.

“We’re expecting a lot of people this summer, and we’re confident that we’ll be well prepared, and able to continue to offer a wonderful visitor experience.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Simon Nathan: No Ordinary In-Laws

The title of this short memoir by Keith Ovenden is misleading – it would be better called “Bill, Shirley and me” as it is an account of Ovenden’s memories of his parents-in-law, Bill Sutch and Shirley Smith. His presence is pervasive through the book. All three participants are (or were) eloquent, strongly-opinionated intellectuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of New Zealand life. Their interactions were often complex and difficult... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 