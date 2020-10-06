Dave Dobbyn Live At The Cauldron, Spark Arena New Date Announced

Eccles Entertainment and Mediaworks are pleased to announce a new show date of Sunday 1st November 2020 for Dave Dobbyn live at The Cauldron at Spark Arena.

Tickets for the rescheduled show are on sale NOW through Ticketmaster! Tickets that were purchased for the original show date remain valid for the new date.

There is a very limited amount of seated and GA tickets available to purchase now.

Fans who are unable to make the new show date should contact Ticketmaster by Sunday 18th October 2020 for a full refund.

Dave Dobbyn and full band with the addition of a horn section will take the stage to play through a selection of homegrown anthems and rarities.

Over the last 40 years Dave has written some of NZ’s best known songs - ‘Beside You’, ‘Be Mine Tonight’, ‘Language’, ‘Outlook For Thursday’, ‘Loyal’, ‘Whaling’, ‘Kingdom Come’, ‘It Dawned On Me’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Devil You Know’, ‘Slice Of Heaven’, ‘Magic, what she do’, ‘Oughta Be In Love’, ‘Welcome Home’ and many more from Th’ Dudes, DD Smash and his prolific solo career.

With a career that spans decades and appeals to all ages, Dave Dobbyn is consistently carving a new path and crossing boundaries with his personalized approach to making music for the people.

The Cauldron mode at Spark Arena offers something for everyone, with a party floor and intimate seated theatre experience. The GA standing floor gives access to three sides of the stage, offering a unique ‘side of stage’ experience for those who arrive early, and guests on the floor will have direct access to bars located inside the arena itself.

Milly Tabak and her extraordinary band The Miltones (Liam Pratt, Chip Matthews, Guy Harrison and Tom Broome) will be joined for this special show at The Cauldron by powerhouse singers Sandy Mill and Michael Murray!

Since forming in 2014, Milly and her 4-piece band The Miltones have been turning heads with their live performances including a stand-out set at WOMAD. The support slot comes just after release of second album ‘Honest Woman’. Their debut album picked up the Taite Music Prize for Best Independent Album.

