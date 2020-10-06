Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tennis Clubs The Place To Be This Weekend For Love Tennis 2020

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: Love Tennis

For months over 200 tennis clubs across NZ have been busily preparing for this weekend, all with one goal in mind – to showcase tennis as the perfect sport for Kiwi’s young and old. Over 20,000 people from across the country are expected to attend Love Tennis open days, being held from 1-4pm on Saturday and Sunday in nearly every corner of NZ.

“The Love Tennis weekend is all about showcasing tennis clubs to their community. Nearly everyone has a tennis club just up the road from them and this weekend they’re united in opening their doors and showing everyone what a great place their local tennis club is. Clubs will be offering lots of fun activities on and off the court and there are loads of giveaways. Best of all it’s 100% free to attend! Whether you’re a former player or have never been to a club before, you will see how easy it is to pick up a racquet and play.” said Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson.

Love Tennis 2019 saw 120 clubs taking part and over 14,000 attendees took part. This year promises to be even bigger with 208 venues from Kaitaia to Invercargill. The 2019 event was a finalist in the Event Excellence category in the NZ Sport & Recreation Awards. “The secret to the success of Love Tennis is our people.” Said Love Tennis National Coordinator Mel Jansen. “We provide all the marketing support and resources to clubs and then they go and connect with the people in their local community. There are thousands of volunteers involved in planning and organising the event and it’s so amazing to see the buzz at the courts and the great atmosphere they create.” Said Jansen.

Love Tennis 2020 takes place 10 & 11 October from 1-4pm each day. It’s free to take part, all equipment is provided and no experience is necessary. There are hundreds of giveaways at every club, including vouchers from sponsors Hell Pizza and Rebel Sport. All attendees can enter the major prize draw for a trip to the Te Anau Invitational Tournament. To find participating clubs and for more info visit: www.lovetennis.kiwi .

Love Tennis 2020, 10&11 October 1-4pm - Participating Clubs:

Northland  
Kaitaia Tennis & Squash Club  
Kamo Tennis Club  
Kerikeri Tennis Club  
Mairtown Tennis Club  
Ngunguru Tennis Club  
Onerahi Tennis Club  
Waipu Tennis Club  
Auckland - Rodney  
Greenhithe Tennis Club  
Manly Park Seniors Tennis Club  
Orewa Tennis Club  
Silverdale Tennis Club  
Waimauku Tennis Club  
Warkworth Tennis and Squash Club  
Whangaparaoa Tennis Club  
Helensville Tennis Club  
Auckland - North Shore  
Beach Haven Tennis Club  
Birkenhead Tennis Club  
Glenfield Tennis Club  
Marlborough Park Tennis Club  
Northcote Tennis Club  
Becroft Park Tennis Club  
Belmont Park Racquets Club  
Browns Bay Racquets Club  
Campbells Bay Tennis Club  
Castor Bay Tennis Club  
Lake Pupuke Tennis Club  
Milford Tennis Club  
Ngataringa Tennis Club  
Takapuna Tennis Club  
Torbay Tennis Club  
Auckland - Central  
Campbell Park Tennis Club  
Dunholme Lawn Tennis Club  
Eden Epsom Tennis & Squash Club  
Gladstone Tennis Club  
Herne Bay Ponsonby Rackets Club  
Mt Eden Tennis Club  
Ngatira Tennis Club  
Parnell Lawn Tennis Club  
Pompallier Tennis Club  
Remuera Rackets Club  
Royal Oak Racquets Club  
Waiata-Epsom Tennis Club  
West End Tennis Club  
Auckland - East  
Bucklands Beach Tennis Club  
Cockle Bay Tennis Club  
Howick Tennis Club  
Kohimarama Tennis Club  
Koru Tennis Club  
Mission Bay Tennis Club  
Orakei Tennis Club  
Pakuranga Tennis Club  
Riverside Sports Inc  
St Heliers Tennis Club  
Sunnyhills Tennis Club  
Auckland - West  
Glen Eden Tennis Club  
Lynfield Tennis Club  
Mt Albert Tennis Club  
New Lynn Tennis Club  
Pt Chevalier Tennis Club  
Te Atatu Tennis Club  
West Harbour Tennis Club  
Winstone Park Tennis Club  

Auckland South

 
Bridge Park Tennis Club  
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club  
East Tamaki Domain  
Hunua Tennis Club  
Jellicoe Park Tennis Club  
Karaka Tennis Club  
Manurewa Tennis Club  
Papatoetoe Tennis Club  
Patumahoe Tennis Club  
Pukekohe East Tennis Club  
Pukekohe Tennis Club  
Waiuku Tennis Club  
Thames Valley  
Paeroa Tennis Club  
Thames Tennis Club  
Waihi Tennis Club  
Waikato  
Beerescourt Tennis Club  
Cambridge Racquets Club  
Hamilton Squash & Tennis Club  
Kihikihi Tennis Club  
Lugton Park Tennis Club  
Otorohanga Tennis Club  
St Peter's Tennis Club  
Tatuanui Tennis Club  
Te Awamutu Tennis Club  
Tirau Tennis Club  
Walton Tennis Club  
Rotorua  
Lynmore Tennis Club  
Rotorua Tennis Club  
Tauranga  
Gate Pa Tennis Club  
Mount Maunganui Tennis Club  
Omokoroa Community Tennis Club  
Otumoetai Tennis Club  
Papamoa Sports Tennis Club  

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Love Tennis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 