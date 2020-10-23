Kāpiti Food Fair Announces Entertainment Partnership With COASTELLA

Kāpiti Food Fair is thrilled to announce their special entertainment partnership with Coastella for this year’s Kāpiti Food Fair. The Fair always presents two stages of talented local and regional performers and is proud to boast both Coastella & Zeal for this year’s big day out!

“We’re super excited to collaborate with Coastella co-founders Gerry Paul and Paul Brown,” shared Helene Judge co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair. “Good music and the magic of summer, along with amazing food and beverages, go together in perfect harmony, so Coastella has brought together a line-up not to be missed. MC Vanessa Stacey will also make for a fun and informative addition to the Coastella Stage to announce all performers to visitors at the Fair.”

“None of this would be possible without the Fair being a successful recipient of the Domestic Events Fund,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair. “Presenting a stage with Coastella was a big call for us financially but one we believe will resonate and be enjoyed by visitors and see you wanting to come back next year for more.

The Coastella line-up includes:

Honey voiced singer songwriter Ebony Lamb is an act not to be missed, having earned an enviable reputation amongst her contemporaries and music fans alike. She has taken folk-alt-country to a whole new level and she’s opened for the cream of New Zealand music and international acts alike from Tami Neilson, Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding to Beth Orton, Pokey La Farge & Rodriguez. Ebony is on tour with Bic Runga in November 2020.

Blending Good-Time Americana, T-Bone is sure to warm your heart and get your toes tapping. Comprising of Coastella co-founder, Gerry Paul, American import Richard Klein, Whangarei multi-instrumentalist Dusty Burnell and musical genius Michael Muggeridge. Featuring a line-up of über talented musicians playing fiddles, mandolins, guitars double bass & banjo, and a repertoire that ranges from zydeco to old-time, blues to originals.

Three-piece KITA are the most exhilarating new band to arise from New Zealand’s bubbling music scene. Based in Wellington, vocalist, writer and actor Nikita Tu-Bryant, keyboardist Ed Zuccollo and drummer Rick Cranson meld the soaring choruses of vintage rock, touches of modern jazz, pop and soul, and warm hints of synth into a singular style. Front-woman Nikita has always been musical, learning violin from the age of five.

Richter City Rebels are New Zealand's first and finest Second Line brass band. Blending RnB, soul, hip-hop, jazz and funk, it grooves deeply and pulsates with pounding bass and searing brass. Catchy vocals and chants draw the crowd into the party and the rolling, infectious sound is punctuated by the fierce crack of drums and percussion. The music has the soul and charisma of James Brown, mixed with the effortless swagger of golden age hip-hop.

Medicinal Māori Music, tastefully mixing the new with the old, the H4LF CĀST crew create soulful Reggae/DUB grooves and dangerously bouncy Hip-Hop beats that will entrance the listener. Entwining the ancestral wisdom, H4LF CĀST delivers an experience you will NEVER forget.

The Kāpiti Food Fair believes that entertainment is vital to create a fun and vibrant atmosphere for visitors to truly enjoy their day out with family and friends while consuming what is on offer from a large variety of vendors (packaged and ready to eat). Having stages like Coastella & Zeal play an integral role for their day.

“The Fair is also working with MC Devon Welch to deliver a revamped Zeal Stage,” shared Helene. “We are investing in more infrastructure for seating, shade and remunerating all performers along with absorbing increased production costs. More on this Stage very soon.

About:

The Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 from humble beginnings, only to become the major community event it is known for in the Wellington Region today. Now privately owned and operated by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, their mission is to bring visitors into Kāpiti for an immersive experience on the Kāpiti Coast – all while having a fun, tasty day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food!

Tickets on sale now for the Kāpiti Food Fair:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/kapiti-food-fair-2020-tickets-118576482451

© Scoop Media

