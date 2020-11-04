Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Daily J Release New Summer Bop Single ‘Sunshine Hides’, Announce Debut Album Release Date + Tour Dates

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 9:59 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

New Zealand’s favourite indie band of brothers, Daily J, have today released the final single ‘Sunshine Hides’ off their upcoming album VENUS ATE MARS, out November 20.

‘Sunshine Hides’ follows on from ‘Rocket’ and ‘Skylah’ and continues the upbeat and summer tone for a blistering psychedelic and indie rock album that is sure to be the soundtrack to Summer.

Filling the voids with oozing synth-pop and Daily J’s unique dreamy melodies, ‘Sunshine Hides’ is a reminder that good music is eternal happiness.

Alongside the release of their final single, they have also announced the release date of their new album, VENUS ATE MARS, as November 20 and announced three shows where you can catch the album live.

The VENUS ATE MARS tour starts in Wellington at San Fran on Friday November 27, Christchurch at Cassels Blue Smoke on Saturday, November 28 and finishing up in Auckland at Tuning Fork on Friday December 4.

Hailing from the deep-rooted backlands of Blenheim, now-Auckland-based Daily J have constructed their own unique sound, offering blissful blends of warm swirling melodies, dynamic basslines and a subtle pop electronica influence.

The talented band of brothers consists of Jayden on vocals/guitar, Jesse on sax/keys, Jonny on bass, plus their buddies Cody on lead guitar and Rick on drums. In 2017 they released their debut EP THE OTHER SIDE, while 2019 brought crowd favourites ‘Black Lagoon', ‘By The Sea’ and ‘Left Me Like Summer’. The singles combined have amassed close to a million streams on Spotify, with all tracks receiving radio play and support from Radio Hauraki.

