New Science Fiction Exhibitions Opens At MOTAT

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

If you thought teleportation, holograms, invisibility and mind control were only in the movies - think again. MOTAT is thrilled to announce the opening of its innovative new exhibition ‘Science Fiction Science Future’ available to the public from Thursday 5 November for a limited six-month period.

Featuring the latest in augmented reality and other new technologies, the sixteen interactive exhibits at Science Fiction Science Future provides visitors the opportunity to move objects with their mind, turn invisible, and be mimicked by a life-like robot.

Science Fiction Science Future gives you the chance to explore the past and develop predictions for our future. How long do you think it will be before robots walk the streets with us? They already build our cars, explore space and even operate on people, this exhibition challenges you to question what’s next”, says Todd Dixon, MOTAT Exhibitions Curator.

Kiwis’ will also be able to have their say on what they think houses, transportation and our planet will look like in the future – will we live on Mars, get around using jet-pack rockets, or have a robot cooking our meals? You decide!

Science Fiction Science Future was originally designed in Perth Australia, where it was created by Scitech and produced by Imagine Exhibitions.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions is excited to see the exhibition in place across the Tasman, “Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Scitech to bring Science Fiction Science Future to MOTAT, as the leading Museum for innovation and technology in New Zealand, it was a natural fit.”

“We are incredibly excited to see how the exhibition is received by Kiwis – We hope the exhibition inspires children to think about how technology is going to affect their futures, about what life may be like in a few years’ time”

Science Fiction Science Future is open daily to the public from 10am to 4pm from 5 November until 9 May 2021. Tickets to the exhibition are included as part of general admission ticketing.

