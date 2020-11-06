Start Planning For Get Outdoors Week

Now is the time to start planning your Get Outdoors Week activities!

“Get Outdoors Week is only a week away, so now is the time to start thinking about where you’ll go and what you’ll do to get involved,” says Andrew Leslie, CEO of Recreation Aotearoa.

With hundreds of great opportunities around New Zealand to suit all skill levels, Recreation Aotearoa is encouraging people to use the tools on the Get Outdoors Week website to get involved.

Mr Leslie says, “for family-friendly trips around New Zealand, the Department of Conservation has a great search resource designed exactly for this purpose. You can filter searches by region to find something in your area. Some of these walks are popular well-known spots, but you can also find hidden gems or places you may not have been to before.”

Visit: https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/things-to-do/walking-and-tramping/family-friendly-walks-and-tramps/

For those who are keen to join up with others on a Get Outdoors Week adventure, Recreation Aotearoa encourages you to consider joining one of the many events planned around the country.

There is a wide range of activities to get involved with; short walks for parents with prams, organised running events, dragon boating, mountain biking and pet-friendly hikes. More events are being added in the lead up to Get Outdoors Week.

Visit: getoutdoorsweek.co.nz/events

For those who would like to support others to get outdoors during the week, you can list your own event, promote the week through social media and get your friends together to plan your own trip. You can visit the Get Outdoors Week website to help you on your planning journey.

Get Outdoors Week is led by Recreation Aotearoa in collaboration with New Zealand’s leading recreation, tourism and safety organisations.

Visit getoutdoorsweek.co.nz for more information.

© Scoop Media

