Oamaru Photographer Flying High After Scooping Accolade At NZ Geographic Photographer Of The Year 2020 Awards

Otago photographer Emma Willetts has been named overall winner in the 'aerial photography' category at the NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year 2020 Awards.

Emma’s winning photograph ‘Awaroa Bay - Oystercatchers’ was taken from a small plane during a flight over the inlet at Awaroa Bay in Marlborough in June this year.

Emma, who charters Cessna planes or helicopters to capture landscapes from a bird’s eye view to produce beautiful pieces of art for homes, offices and hotels, who was one of 40 finalists selected from a total pool of around 6000 entries.

“I'm incredibly grateful to have been a winner in the NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year 2020 Awards,” says Emma.

“My photographs are an extension of me, and the way I see the world. They showcase the unique and natural beauty of this beautiful planet. I love nothing more than helping others energise their work spaces and homes with my prints,” she says.

Emma started her photography career in 2016 after returning home to New Zealand after a decade travelling the world working on super-yachts.

During her overseas adventures, she took images of the places she visited and was inspired to study the craft and science behind photography, eventually making photography her full time career.

Emma operates from her studio in Oamaru, and sells her prints online and selected galleries around New Zealand, including Endemic World. She also carries out commissions and works closely with her clients to help them select art that reflects their interior design goals and personal style.

“Each piece of photography has been specifically curated to evoke feelings of vibrancy, tranquillity, warmth, peace and wanderlust – something we all want to feel now, more than ever.”

For more information and to view her prints visit www.emmawillettsprints.com

© Scoop Media

