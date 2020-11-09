More Than 1 In 6 Māori People Speak Te Reo Māori

This story was first published as part of the Te Kupenga: 2018 (provisional) release on 6 April 2020. The data presented here has been updated using final benchmarks and may differ slightly from the data reported in the earlier provisional release.

More than 1 in 6 Māori adults said they could speak Te reo Māori, and a nearly a third said they could understand the language at least fairly well, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

Just under half of Māori people had some Te reo Māori speaking ability.

The data on Te reo Māori was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ’s survey of Māori wellbeing, which was answered by almost 8,500 individuals of Māori ethnicity and/or descent.

The proportion of those who could speak the language fairly well, well, or very well, varied by age group. Māori people aged 15–24 years and those aged 55 years and over appeared to be among the most likely to speak Te reo Māori at least fairly well.



Neke atu i te 1 tangata Māori o te hunga 6 e mōhio ana ki te kōrero i Te reo Māori

Ko tēnei pūrākau ko te tuatahi i whakaputaina hei wāhanga o Te Kupenga: 2018 (tārewa) i te 6 Paenga whāwhā 2020. Kua whakahōungia te raraunga i konei e whakamahi ana i te benchmarks whakamutunga, ā, ka rerekē pea mai i te raraunga i pūrongotia ki te putanga tārewa tōmua.

Neke atu i te 1 tangata Māori pakeke o te hunga e 6 e kī ana he matatau rātou ki te kōrero i te reo Māori, ā, tata ki te kotahi hautoru i kī i te mārama tonu rātou ki te whakarongo, e ai ki te kōrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa, i tēnei rā.

Kei raro iti iho i te haurua o te hunga Māori o te motu i whai pūkenga ki te kōrero i Te reo Māori.

I kohia ngā raraunga mō Te reo Māori mā roto i Te Kupenga 2018, te tirohanga a Tatauranga Aotearoa ki te toiora Māori, i whakautua e ngā tāngata takitahi tata atu te tokomaha ki te 8,500, he momo iwi Māori, he uri Māori hoki/rānei, te katoa.

He rerekē anō te ōrau o te hunga i āhua matatau ki te kōrero i te reo, i matatau, i tino matatau rānei, i runga i te āhua o te reanga pakeke. Ko ngā tāngata Māori i waenga i te 15–24 tau, me ērā i runga ake i 55 tau te hunga ka kitea he āhua matatau ki te kōrero i te reo Māori, he kaha ake rānei i tērā.

