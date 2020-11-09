Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

More Than 1 In 6 Māori People Speak Te Reo Māori

Monday, 9 November 2020, 11:03 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

This story was first published as part of the Te Kupenga: 2018 (provisional) release on 6 April 2020. The data presented here has been updated using final benchmarks and may differ slightly from the data reported in the earlier provisional release.

More than 1 in 6 Māori adults said they could speak Te reo Māori, and a nearly a third said they could understand the language at least fairly well, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

Just under half of Māori people had some Te reo Māori speaking ability.

The data on Te reo Māori was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ’s survey of Māori wellbeing, which was answered by almost 8,500 individuals of Māori ethnicity and/or descent.

The proportion of those who could speak the language fairly well, well, or very well, varied by age group. Māori people aged 15–24 years and those aged 55 years and over appeared to be among the most likely to speak Te reo Māori at least fairly well.


Neke atu i te 1 tangata Māori o te hunga 6 e mōhio ana ki te kōrero i Te reo Māori

Ko tēnei pūrākau ko te tuatahi i whakaputaina hei wāhanga o Te Kupenga: 2018 (tārewa) i te 6 Paenga whāwhā 2020. Kua whakahōungia te raraunga i konei e whakamahi ana i te benchmarks whakamutunga, ā, ka rerekē pea mai i te raraunga i pūrongotia ki te putanga tārewa tōmua.

Neke atu i te 1 tangata Māori pakeke o te hunga e 6 e kī ana he matatau rātou ki te kōrero i te reo Māori, ā, tata ki te kotahi hautoru i kī i te mārama tonu rātou ki te whakarongo, e ai ki te kōrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa, i tēnei rā.

Kei raro iti iho i te haurua o te hunga Māori o te motu i whai pūkenga ki te kōrero i Te reo Māori.

I kohia ngā raraunga mō Te reo Māori mā roto i Te Kupenga 2018, te tirohanga a Tatauranga Aotearoa ki te toiora Māori, i whakautua e ngā tāngata takitahi tata atu te tokomaha ki te 8,500, he momo iwi Māori, he uri Māori hoki/rānei, te katoa.

He rerekē anō te ōrau o te hunga i āhua matatau ki te kōrero i te reo, i matatau, i tino matatau rānei, i runga i te āhua o te reanga pakeke. Ko ngā tāngata Māori i waenga i te 15–24 tau, me ērā i runga ake i 55 tau te hunga ka kitea he āhua matatau ki te kōrero i te reo Māori, he kaha ake rānei i tērā.

Visit our website to read these news stories, information release, infographic, and to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 