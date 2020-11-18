Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ambisexuality Documentary Launch + Panel Discussion With Georgina Beyer And Dame Catherine Healy

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 5:44 am
Press Release: James Watson

Saturday, 21 Nov event introduced by film director James Watson

It's time to rethink what we know about human sexuality. There are more colours to the rainbow than you might realise.

While awareness, acceptance and inclusion around sexual orientation has been increasing, there is one expression that is virtually unknown: ambisexuality.

To fill this gap in the spectrum, director James Watson spent more than 20 years undertaking doctoral studies, writing a book and filming a documentary which focuses on the men who love and admire non-operative trans women.

Together with AFI award winners Pat Fiske and Erika Addis, James’ documentary was shot to promote understanding about non-operative trans women and the ambisexual men who love them. Ambisexual people have not been recognised by the LGBT or straight communities and they experience extreme prejudice and marginalisation. The book and the documentary provide a major breakthrough in our understanding of human sexuality.

On Saturday, 21 November, at the end of trans awareness week, a special screening of the documentary will be followed by a panel discussion and Q and A. Georgina Beyer MNZM and Dame Catherine Healy will join director James Watson to discuss the film.

What: Ambisexuality: seeing more colour in the rainbow documentary launch and panel discussion

When: 3pm - 5pm, Saturday, 21 Nov 2020

Where: Penthouse Cinema, 205 Ohiro Road, Brooklyn, Wellington

Speakers:

  • Georgina Beyer MNZM – the world's first openly transgender mayor and member of parliament
  • Dame Catherine Healy – long-time advocate for the rights and health of sex workers, National Coordinator NZPC
  • James Watson – film director and Chair, Doughnut Economics Advocates New Zealand

Entry: standard movie ticket prices, limited capacity. Tickets from Penthouse Cinema: https://penthousecinema.co.nz/movie/ambisexuality/ .

Georgina Beyer, the world's first openly transgender mayor and Member of Parliament, was also a drag-queen performer and trans woman sex worker. She became an iconic figure in the Wellington LGBT+ nightclub scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

Catherine Healy is a New Zealand sex workers' rights activist, field researcher and former sex worker working for decriminalisation of prostitution and for the improvement of the sex work profession. She is the national coordinator and a founding member of the New Zealand Prostitutes' Collective (NZPC).

