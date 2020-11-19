Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

More Acts + Day Split Announced For Rhythm And Vines 2020

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 6:10 am
Press Release: Rhythm and Vines

23,000 people will be witnessing history at this year’s Rhythm and Vines festival, launching 2020 into outer space with the largest ever mass gathering of Kiwi musicians this country has ever assembled.

In the popular words of Broods, “everything’s looking peach now” for New Year’s in Gisborne as the festival reveals the day split for each of the 3 days of New Zealand’s longest running 3 day music festival.

Acts added for the 18th anniversary include world famous in New Zealand acts such as BROODS, DAVE DOBBYN, SACHI and the return of SHIHAD to Waiohika Estate. Joining them will be award winners THE BETHS alongside a special appearance from BIC RUNGA. Over 107 artists are now booked to perform over the 3 days of Rhythm and Vines, starting on December 29.

DECEMBER 29

Opening night will be headlined by the legendary SHAPESHIFTER, People’s Choice L.A.B, and return of legends SHIHAD and DAVE DOBBYN. Electronic heavyweights in CHAOS IN THE CBD, CONCORD DAWN, STATE OF MIND, THE UPBEATS ft MC TALI and newly minted award winners LEE MVTTHEWS round off what will surely be a punchy start to proceedings.

SHAPESHIFTER, L.A.B, SHIHAD, DAVE DOBBYN, THE UPBEATS feat MC TALI, LEE MVTTHEWS, CONCORD DAWN, STATE OF MIND, CHAOS IN THE CBD, JESSB, AROHA & TALI, BALU BRIGADA, FOLEY, FRANK BOOKER, ILLBAZ, K2K, SIN, SWEET MIX KIDS, THE LEERS, 0800, BONTEMPO, CHAMPION, KADYN WEBSTER, MCK, PIXIE LANE, POLLYHILL, PORIS, PRANK SINATRA, STRANGELY AROUSING, SWISS ARMY WIFE, TIZZA, ZEISHA

DECEMBER 30

The females lead the way on December 30, with the return of BROODS, LADI6 and the debut of award winning indie act THE BETHS. UK Drum and Bass export and now honourary Kiwi ALIX PEREZ is confirmed to perform on December 30, who will also be joined by Kiwi D&B producers FLOWIDUS and NEED FOR MIRRORS

BROODS, THE BETHS, SACHI, MAKO ROAD, LADI6, ALIX PEREZ, FLOWIDUS, NEED FOR MIRRORS, P MONEY, CHORES, DICK JOHNSON, HARPER FINN, HIGH HØØPS, LA WOMEN, LEAPING TIGER, LÉVYNE, MERMAIDENS, MISS JUNE, OTÔSAN, PAIGE, PARK RD, WILLY MAV x ELIPSA, AINSLIE ALLEN, BLOOM, BROOK GIBSON, HOLLYWOO, KÉDU CARLÖ, MAX PEPSIJ, NAYLER, SAMMIE, SAMSON, SEAN HILL, TETO

DECEMBER 31

The most popular ticket and night is New Year’s Eve. And no one has had a bigger year globally than BENEE. Joining her for headline performances will be FAT FREDDY’S DROP, QUIX, BIC RUNGA, MONTELL2099 and WAX MUSTANG. And the popular New Year’s Eve countdown video is well into production, bringing 2020 to it’s dramatic close as the NYE fireworks show will catapult the 23,000 into 2021. Then of course, the party will kick on until the first sunrise in the world, which famously put Rhythm and Vines on the map for festival lovers across the globe.

BENEE, FAT FREDDY'S DROP, QUIX, MONTELL2099, BIC RUNGA, MILD ORANGE, TREi & JABZ, WAX MUSTANG, CHURCH & AP, DAFFODILS, DJ SIR-VERE, EASTERN BLOC, ENO x DIRTY, FAIRBROTHER, IMUGI , KATAYANAGI TWINS, MUROKI, NO COMPLY, THE BUTLERS, THERE'S A TUESDAY, VAYNE, WITTERS, 33 BELOW, AUNTY EL, AW B, BAVHU, CAMERON MORRIS B2B JESPER TJÄRNFORS, CASSIE HENDERSON, EMWA, FLAXXIES, GIORGIO BOT, HOT & DANGEROUS, INDYAH, LAIIKA, LAUREN GIN, PEACH MILK, SAM CULLEN, SAM LOVLI, SNEAD PLACE, SYRUP, TYLER STAUNTON

© Scoop Media

