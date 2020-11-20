Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Upper Hutt Resident Wins Gold!

Friday, 20 November 2020, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Harraways Ltd


Hayley with Zara (8) and Fletcher (1)

Hayley Butters from Upper Hutt is a major $1,000 cash prize winner from the Harraways ‘Search for the Golden Nugget’ consumer promotion. Out of thousands of entries nationwide, the winning box of Harraways Single Serve Oat Sachets was purchased in Pak’N Save, Upper Hutt.

Busy mother of two young children, Zara (8) and Fletcher (1), Hayley is delighted over the cash prize and has said it will go towards a family Christmas holiday in Christchurch.

“I can’t believe I have won this prize out of so many thousands who have entered! Two of our planned overseas trips were cancelled due to the pandemic, so this prize money will be used for our Christmas holiday thanks to Harraways!.

It’s so lovely that I have grown up with Harraways and now my children will do the same. Fletcher loves the flavoured oats and I find the sachets so handy to change up the variety for him.

The Search for the Golden Nugget promotion has been very successful with thousands of entries over the past six weeks. We are so happy Hayley will be able to enjoy her prize money on a memorable family Christmas holiday!

A HUGE thank you must go to all our loyal customers who participated in this promotion. We wish them a very Merry Christmas and safe holiday”, says Peter Cox, Harraways Marketing Manager.


