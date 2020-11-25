Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Introducing French Artist Laure Briard; New EP 'Eu Voo' Out February 19, 2021

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Dinosaur City Records

Seignosse-based French artist Laure Briard has shared a mesmerising video for new single 'Eu Voo', alongside news of a freshly inked deal with Dinosaur City Records, announced this morning via The Industry Observer.

Recorded in collaboration with acclaimed Brazilian psych-rock band Boogarins, 'Eu Voo' serves as the title track from Laure's new EP of the same name, released 19 February, 2021 via Dinosaur City Records (Australia/New Zealand), Michel Records (North America) and Midnight Special Records (Rest of World). Listen to 'Eu Voo' here and watch the video here.

'Eu Voo' is accompanied by a music video filmed in Spain, written and directed by Laure Briard frequent collaborator, Norma.

Of the video, Norma shares: “Laure has been my friend for years, and she has always inspired me in images, settings. I imagined her as an outlandish heroine in an American indie movie, tender and offbeat. I created a clip of my dreams, and I made for her bird wings, to by far away from heartaches and pains of the soul, above the towns, overhead canyons, towards the blue horizon. We left the earthy Landes for the surreal landscape of the Bardenas desert, in Spain, where we found our American fantasy. We shot these images in a few hours, as the sun was going down. But as I was closing up the equipment, I felt the desert sand rise – I lifted my head and there before me, Laure was flying. I opened a warm San Miguel and watched her make circles around the twilight.”

Laure Briard is a modern day Françoise Hardy drawing influences from pop, garage rock, bossa nova and psychedelic yé-yé. Laure has released 3 x albums, 2 x EPs and a handful of well-received singles, and has been compared to the likes of Margo Guyan and Vashti Bunyan.

'Eu Voo' was composed at home several months after Laure's first trip to Brazil in 2017 under the influence of Tramadol, suffering from the pain of a pneumopathy. The song came to life at the prestigious studio Dissenso in São Paulo this January, reuniting the Latin Grammy Award-nominated Boogarins, one of the most-watched psych bands of the moment, and long-time partners Octopus (Vincent Guyot) and Marius Dufot.

Laure recounts: "'Eu Voo' is a song about crossing the ocean to find one’s beloved. During the new recording session in January, I absolutely wanted to do the song while changing the initial arrangements: accelerate the tempo and make it more punchy, catchy. Boogarins in the chorus sing with me, "estou a travessaro oceano,"/ "I cross the sea!"".

'Eu Voo' [EP] will be released digitally and on vinyl on February 19, 2021 via Dinosaur City Records (Australia/New Zealand), Michel Records (North America) and Midnight Special Records (Rest of World).

© Scoop Media

Find more from Dinosaur City Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
