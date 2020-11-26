Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ara Student Directed Film To Feature On SkyTV

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd

In her final year, Motion Design student Kirsty Cameron has reached a couple of significant milestones in directing and producing her first film which will soon be featured on New Zealand television.

While studying her Bachelor of Design at Ara Institute of Canterbury, Cameron worked alongside her tutor Tim Budgen and fellow students to produce Though I Walk, a documentary-fiction film which shares the personal testimonies of Christian Kiwi women who have battled - or are currently battling breast cancer - interwoven with a cinematic narrative.

"It's a one-woman crew film, and has been a real labour of love," Cameron says. "The lead actress Sophie Harris is a National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art (NASDA) student. I’ve had Ara Music Arts students Samuel Keelty and Mitchell Anderson working on one of the main music tracks and Emily Pitt, an Ara student photographer, helping out, plus visual communications student Renee Pitt working on advertising."

For students wanting to produce something as ambitious as a film of their own, studying with Ara is a definite advantage. For the Creative Industries department, collaboration is integral, with students across a range of disciplines helping each other with their projects ahead of end-of-year showcase Pitch.

Cameron says "I believe this film great example of how easy it is to collaborate across the creative fields at Ara, and could be an inspiration for future students to reach out past their respective fields. We have had a blast together!"

On 18 November, Though I Walk was shown in a public screening at Ara’s city campus. The film features some heart-wrenching stories of cancer, but also stories of hope and recovery and Cameron’s shown she isn’t just talking the talk when it comes to cancer awareness - the screening raised over $1000 in proceeds for Breast Cancer New Zealand.

The success of the film looks set to continue and it will soon be featured on Christian channels on Sky TV, as well as in Australia, and potentially in the United States. The New Zealand television premier is on Shine TV, December 3 at 8:30pm, and it will be available on demand afterwards.

Motion Design programme leader Tim Budgen said, "Kirsty has been a motivated and enthusiastic student throughout her 3 years in the degree and has embraced the opportunities and resources here at Ara to produce something very special. She has shown the creativity, technical skills, and attention to detail, that will set her up well for a future in film making."

Follow the film on social media @thoughiwalkfilm on Facebook and Instagram

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 