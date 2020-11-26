Ara Student Directed Film To Feature On SkyTV

In her final year, Motion Design student Kirsty Cameron has reached a couple of significant milestones in directing and producing her first film which will soon be featured on New Zealand television.

While studying her Bachelor of Design at Ara Institute of Canterbury, Cameron worked alongside her tutor Tim Budgen and fellow students to produce Though I Walk, a documentary-fiction film which shares the personal testimonies of Christian Kiwi women who have battled - or are currently battling breast cancer - interwoven with a cinematic narrative.

"It's a one-woman crew film, and has been a real labour of love," Cameron says. "The lead actress Sophie Harris is a National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art (NASDA) student. I’ve had Ara Music Arts students Samuel Keelty and Mitchell Anderson working on one of the main music tracks and Emily Pitt, an Ara student photographer, helping out, plus visual communications student Renee Pitt working on advertising."

For students wanting to produce something as ambitious as a film of their own, studying with Ara is a definite advantage. For the Creative Industries department, collaboration is integral, with students across a range of disciplines helping each other with their projects ahead of end-of-year showcase Pitch.

Cameron says "I believe this film great example of how easy it is to collaborate across the creative fields at Ara, and could be an inspiration for future students to reach out past their respective fields. We have had a blast together!"

On 18 November, Though I Walk was shown in a public screening at Ara’s city campus. The film features some heart-wrenching stories of cancer, but also stories of hope and recovery and Cameron’s shown she isn’t just talking the talk when it comes to cancer awareness - the screening raised over $1000 in proceeds for Breast Cancer New Zealand.

The success of the film looks set to continue and it will soon be featured on Christian channels on Sky TV, as well as in Australia, and potentially in the United States. The New Zealand television premier is on Shine TV, December 3 at 8:30pm, and it will be available on demand afterwards.

Motion Design programme leader Tim Budgen said, "Kirsty has been a motivated and enthusiastic student throughout her 3 years in the degree and has embraced the opportunities and resources here at Ara to produce something very special. She has shown the creativity, technical skills, and attention to detail, that will set her up well for a future in film making."

Follow the film on social media @thoughiwalkfilm on Facebook and Instagram

© Scoop Media

