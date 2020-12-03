Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Theatre Company

It is with great delight that Auckland Theatre Company presents our 2021 season of plays – a season that six months ago we didn’t know if we were going to be able to do.

2020 has been such a challenging, disruptive and uncertain time. For Auckland Theatre Company it has been devastating to see this virus inflict such long-term damage on the performing arts industry. However, the support from everyone who appreciates the positive power of theatre, has been overwhelming.

Now we would like to repay audiences with a 2021 season that will lift spirits and challenge thinking: a season of six plays that confirms how ingenious, how contradictory, how adept, how deliciously funny and how damned extraordinary humankind can be.

For each show in 2021, ATC has a backup plan should Auckland return to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 or 2.5 again. The ASB Waterfront Theatre has a ‘Zoned and Separated’ theatre layout, trialled successfully during the Back on the Boards festival presented by Dentons Kensington Swan in August 2020. Any performance can be switched over to this layout, enabling the safe continuation of a show should alert levels change at short notice.

All mainstage ATC shows will be performed at ASB Waterfront Theatre, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland in 2021.

Audiences can show their support for live theatre by booking four or more of the 2021 plays to become a subscriber of Auckland Theatre Company and get the best seats for the best prices.

Subscription bookings open today, 3 December at www.atc.co.nz or phone 0800 282 849

The 2021 Auckland Theatre Company season:

1) MiNDFOOD season of Two Ladies by Nancy Harris, 9 - 27 February

2) The Haka Party Incident by Katie Wolfe, 5 - 13 March 

3) Single Asian Female by Michelle Law, 27 April – 15 May

4) The Life of Galileo by Bertolt Brecht translated by David Hare, 22 June – 10 July

5) Things That Matter by Gary Henderson adapted from the memoir by Dr David Galler, 17 – 29 August

6) Dentons Kensington Swan season of Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward 9 – 28 November

