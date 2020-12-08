Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Māori Touch Tournament Results 2020

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Maori Touch NZ

On 5-6 December 2020, Māori Touch NZ and Rotorua Touch partnered to host the 21st Māori Touch NZ National Tournament held at the International Stadium, Rotorua. Given the 2019 postponement, the tournament was well supported by rohe, teams and players.

“It was a fabulous weekend and the new venue and partnership will enable the kaupapa and the tournament to continue and grow,” says Māori Touch NZ co-founder, Carol Ngawati.

Māori Touch NZ would like to extend their thanks to Rotorua Touch, International Stadium staff, Rotorua Lakes Councils, NZ Community Trust, One Foundation, and Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust for their generous support of the NZ Māori Touch Tournament.

The tournament’s live-streaming, provided by Gecko Local Productions, enabled thousands of viewers in Aotearoa, Australia and other parts of the world, to enjoy the final day of competition.

Rotorua Lakes Council warmly invited Māori Touch NZ to return to Rotorua for the 2021 tournament.

“The success of this year’s tournament at the stadium, and the partnership with Rotorua Touch, certainly makes the prospect attractive,” says Ngawati.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

GradesWinners Runner-up 
Under 17 GirlsNgāti Tuwharetoa 5Tūhoe2
Under 17 BoysTainui10Raukawa Ki Waikato9
Under 21 MixedTahuri wakanui 7Tauranga Moana5
Mixed Masters 30Te Raki Paewhenua7Taranaki4
Open Women’sTe Matau o Maui4Tauranga Moana3
Open MixedTe Whakatohea8Ngāti Whātua7
Open Men’sNgāti Wairere7Te Arawa4

Referees Awards
Bronston Marsh Memorial Trophy – Rangatahi Referee of the Tournament – Holly Thomas

Referee of the tournament – Harley Wall

Special Awards
Rangatahi Player of the Tournament: Rangatahi Toa George Rogers Memorial Trophy – Tai Rolls-Paewai (Ngāti Kauwhata)

Woman Player of the Tournament: Wahine Toa Donna Morgan-Stone Memorial Trophy – Reiley Bartlett – (Te Matau o Maui)

Male Player of the Tournament: Tane Toa Gerard Ngawati Memorial Trophy – Raiki Willinson (Ngāti Wairere)

Overall Trophy Winner: The roopu that reflects the kaupapa of Māori Touch NZ 2020- Ngāti Hine.

