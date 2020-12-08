NZ Māori Touch Tournament Results 2020

On 5-6 December 2020, Māori Touch NZ and Rotorua Touch partnered to host the 21st Māori Touch NZ National Tournament held at the International Stadium, Rotorua. Given the 2019 postponement, the tournament was well supported by rohe, teams and players.

“It was a fabulous weekend and the new venue and partnership will enable the kaupapa and the tournament to continue and grow,” says Māori Touch NZ co-founder, Carol Ngawati.

Māori Touch NZ would like to extend their thanks to Rotorua Touch, International Stadium staff, Rotorua Lakes Councils, NZ Community Trust, One Foundation, and Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust for their generous support of the NZ Māori Touch Tournament.

The tournament’s live-streaming, provided by Gecko Local Productions, enabled thousands of viewers in Aotearoa, Australia and other parts of the world, to enjoy the final day of competition.

Rotorua Lakes Council warmly invited Māori Touch NZ to return to Rotorua for the 2021 tournament.

“The success of this year’s tournament at the stadium, and the partnership with Rotorua Touch, certainly makes the prospect attractive,” says Ngawati.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Grades Winners Runner-up Under 17 Girls Ngāti Tuwharetoa 5 Tūhoe 2 Under 17 Boys Tainui 10 Raukawa Ki Waikato 9 Under 21 Mixed Tahuri wakanui 7 Tauranga Moana 5 Mixed Masters 30 Te Raki Paewhenua 7 Taranaki 4 Open Women’s Te Matau o Maui 4 Tauranga Moana 3 Open Mixed Te Whakatohea 8 Ngāti Whātua 7 Open Men’s Ngāti Wairere 7 Te Arawa 4

Referees Awards

Bronston Marsh Memorial Trophy – Rangatahi Referee of the Tournament – Holly Thomas

Referee of the tournament – Harley Wall

Special Awards

Rangatahi Player of the Tournament: Rangatahi Toa George Rogers Memorial Trophy – Tai Rolls-Paewai (Ngāti Kauwhata)

Woman Player of the Tournament: Wahine Toa Donna Morgan-Stone Memorial Trophy – Reiley Bartlett – (Te Matau o Maui)

Male Player of the Tournament: Tane Toa Gerard Ngawati Memorial Trophy – Raiki Willinson (Ngāti Wairere)

Overall Trophy Winner: The roopu that reflects the kaupapa of Māori Touch NZ 2020- Ngāti Hine.

