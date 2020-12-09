Lake Wanaka SouNZ Incorporated Announces YAMI 2021

The biennial YAMI Sounz Summit, (Youth & Adults in the Music Industry) returns to Wanaka for its fifth event, over the weekend of May 8 & 9 in 2021.

Held during New Zealand Music Month, YAMI hosts a weekend of music workshops and panels, culminating in concerts open to the public. Music professionals share their wealth of knowledge on the many areas of the industry to its participants. Open to ages 10 to 110, the summit offers workshops and panels, covering topics such as song writing, djing, demo recording, marketing and funding.

Organisers are thrilled the summit can go ahead after a somewhat discombobulating year, and director Lynne Christie has noted that lockdown proved a productive time for many creatives. “It’s a tough time for our musicians,” she says, “so YAMI provides that perfect opportunity to gain strength, ideas and networks.”

Event Producer Josephine Gallagher adds, “With so many returnees we’ve been amazed to see half the places have already been snaffled up. It’s a true testament to how inspirational this weekend music summit really is.”

Heavyweights of the music industry who have confirmed their availability for YAMI 2021 include Warren Maxwell (TrinityRoots), Bella Kalolo, Barnaby Weir (Fly My Pretties, The Black Seeds), P Digsss & Sam Trevethick (Shapeshifter), David Ridler (NZ on Air), Seamus Johnson (Sea Mouse), Alex Turnbull (R&A), The Nomad, Martine Harding (Arma Del Amor), Miharo Gregory (L.A.B.) and Lee Prebble (Owner, Surgery Studios). More tutors and speakers will be announced this summer.

Adding in new workshops to the existing favourites, students can choose to study (among others) Mixing and Mastering, Beats Production, Licensing, Singing in Harmony, and Money from Music.

Organisers add that another exciting part of their role is seeing past students head off into the music industry stratosphere, releasing singles and getting signed to labels. One student who has attended every summit since 2015, has been signed to a development contract with Sony and is currently collaborating with producers via Zoom.

The not-for-profit music summit provides motivation and connection, along with tips and tricks to help participants succeed in an ever-changing industry.

75 places are still available through the YAMI website or The Ticket Fairy.

Tiki Taane and P Digsss guiding students at YAMI 201 Photo credit: Ray Tiddy

