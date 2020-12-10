Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Sign New Partnership With Paladin Sports

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: Tactix

The Good Oil Tactix have announced an exciting multi-year deal with Paladin Sports as official apparel partner.

The agreement will see Paladin design and supply on and off court kit for the Tactix and their fans for their 2021 ANZ Premiership campaign and beyond.

"We’re delighted to be joining the Paladin family. Tactix and Paladin have the shared vision of empowering women and girls in sport and together we hope to encourage more girls to play this fantastic game,” Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said.

This announcement cements Paladin Sports as both the supplier and a strategic partner to help support the continued growth of the game in New Zealand.

With 140,000 registered members and 300,000 plus people who participate in the game annually, netball is the biggest female participation sport in the country.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Good Oil Tactix,” Paladin Sports New Zealand CEO Ed Harman said.

“Netball is one of the most participated female sports in New Zealand and it’s time to acknowledge those 300,000 plus participants. We are committed to using our global voice to elevate our netball athletes and inspire girls and women across New Zealand to play more Netball in all formats of the game.”

The design process has begun with the performance department and senior staff at the Tactix to ensure the team has high performance training and playing apparel with a brand-new look and feel for the 2021 season.

Equally as important we are keen to continue to grow the Tactix brand over the coming years and respond to the demands of supporters, so we are excited about the launch of a new supporters range in early 2021.

About Paladin Sports:

Paladin Sports is an innovative and proactive sports apparel company with key operations in Australia, New Zealand, USA, United Kingdom and Singapore.

Paladin Mission: Provide every client from grassroots clubs to professional athletes with the world’s best sports apparel and deliver an uncompromised level of customer service every time.

Paladin Vision: Be industry leaders in sports apparel design, technology, performance, and innovation that inspires athletic achievement and enjoyment.
 

LIFESTYLE


 

