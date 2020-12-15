Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sam Bartells – Let’s Go II Tour

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Following on from performing sold-out Let’s Go EP release shows last October, New Zealand rock-country singer/songwriter Sam Bartells is ready to hit the road again for five dates this February, taking in Auckland on Wednesday 17th February, before heading to Hamilton on Friday 19th and a second Auckland show on Saturday 20th. The tour then travels to Tauranga on the following Friday 26th before finishing in Gisborne, Saturday 27th Feb.

For these shows, Bartells will once again be performing with his exemplary band of hand-picked session musicians, whose unique talents and added charm complement every song. Special guest for this run of shows is young country-pop sensation Grace Kelly, nicely rounding off the bill.

“Time to take a moment to appreciate what a great singer Bartells is…there’s a bright future ahead…”13th Floor

Bartells is excited at the thought of touring and performing all the tracks off Let’s Go and more. “After such a restrictive year for us all, I’m thrilled to be able to get out there and perform to new audiences around the North Island. We had such a blast at the last shows, I can’t wait to get back in front of a live crowd and have some fun times with good people again.”

Sam Bartells debut EP LET’S GO was recorded in Nashville at Sound Kitchen Studios with renowned producer Dr Ford, after a 2019 trip set the wheels in motion for this talented rock-country artist. Fuelled by fight, passion and purpose, his unique blend of alt-rock and country music is not only filled with grit and raw emotion but with an authenticity that shines when shared with a live audience.

“Sam Bartells and his effervescent band deliver a first class set… a rollicking good experience”Radio 13

With Bartells’ stirring vocals, vivid story-telling and the players’ talented musicianship at the heart of each show, the evenings promise to be memorable as Bartells continues to share his story through his songs, laying each chapter of his book bare to the audience. Let the story continue!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Blackout Music Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 