Sam Bartells – Let’s Go II Tour

Following on from performing sold-out Let’s Go EP release shows last October, New Zealand rock-country singer/songwriter Sam Bartells is ready to hit the road again for five dates this February, taking in Auckland on Wednesday 17th February, before heading to Hamilton on Friday 19th and a second Auckland show on Saturday 20th. The tour then travels to Tauranga on the following Friday 26th before finishing in Gisborne, Saturday 27th Feb.

For these shows, Bartells will once again be performing with his exemplary band of hand-picked session musicians, whose unique talents and added charm complement every song. Special guest for this run of shows is young country-pop sensation Grace Kelly, nicely rounding off the bill.

“Time to take a moment to appreciate what a great singer Bartells is…there’s a bright future ahead…” – 13th Floor

Bartells is excited at the thought of touring and performing all the tracks off Let’s Go and more. “After such a restrictive year for us all, I’m thrilled to be able to get out there and perform to new audiences around the North Island. We had such a blast at the last shows, I can’t wait to get back in front of a live crowd and have some fun times with good people again.”

Sam Bartells debut EP LET’S GO was recorded in Nashville at Sound Kitchen Studios with renowned producer Dr Ford, after a 2019 trip set the wheels in motion for this talented rock-country artist. Fuelled by fight, passion and purpose, his unique blend of alt-rock and country music is not only filled with grit and raw emotion but with an authenticity that shines when shared with a live audience.

“Sam Bartells and his effervescent band deliver a first class set… a rollicking good experience” – Radio 13

With Bartells’ stirring vocals, vivid story-telling and the players’ talented musicianship at the heart of each show, the evenings promise to be memorable as Bartells continues to share his story through his songs, laying each chapter of his book bare to the audience. Let the story continue!

