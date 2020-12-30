Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Whanganui Riders Box Well Above Their Weight

Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

DECEMBER 30, 2020: Whanganui boxes well above its weight in terms of motorcycling talent.

The evidence for this is clear when giving the results of the just-completed Suzuki International Series a closer scan.

For a city with a population of only about 40,000, there are an incredible number of top performers, with fans at Whanganui's final round, on the fabled Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day, fully appreciative of the efforts put in by their comrades in arms on this 70th annual running of the street race event.

Throughout all 13 classes that were competed for in the popular three-round series, the names of Whanganui riders were a telling feature, none more so than in the Super Moto class, a racing category for lightly-modified dirt bikes, where gearing might be changed and knobbly tyres swapped for road-race rubber.

"It is great to see so many Whanganui riders supporting the series and also doing very well," said series promoter and organiser Allan 'Flea' Willacy.

"It gives me a warm feeling of pride when I see locals doing so well at this iconic Whanganui event. Each of these riders receive massive support from local companies too and some of these are also valuable sponsors for our series.

"It it wasn't for this kind of local support, we wouldn't have the calibre of event that we now enjoy and support from the Whanganui District Council is also much appreciated. It just wouldn't happen without these people," said Willacy.

"The general public of Whanganui also play their part in making this event such a global phenomenon and their generosity and warmth of their hospitality is appreciated also."

A record number of rider entries were received this year and the racing as tight and thrilling as at any time in recent years.

The 2020 Suzuki International series kicked off at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on December 6 before heading to Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, on the outskirts of Feilding, for round two a week later on December 13.

Large crowds flocked to Whanganui for the traditional series finale, the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit races, held on Boxing Day each year since 1951.

This season's 13th annual Suzuki International Series was robbed of overseas involvement because of the COVID-19 pandemic but showed, even with solely Kiwi talent, that it was a truly world-class competition and organisers anticipate it reaching even greater heights next December.

Wanganui rider performances:

Robert Holden Memorial feature race: Jayden Carrick 3rd; Richie Dibben 7th. Other qualifiers Sam Willacy and Dwayne Bishop

Formula One: Richie Dibben, 7th overall in the series and 5th overall at Cemetery Circuit; Jayden Carrick 11th in series (didn’t race at Taupo due to illness) and 8th overall at CC.

Formula Two: Tarbon Walker, 11th in series and 10th overall at CC; Luca Durning 9th for series; Jeff Croot, 10th in series, 12th CC.

Formula Three: Tony Hirini, 31st in series, 22nd at CC.

SS300 class: Caleb Gilmore, 2nd in series, 3rd at CC, and also 2nd in series in GIXXER Cup class; Luca Durning, 6th in series.

Formula Sport/Bears, Senior: Dwayne Bishop, 1st in series, 2nd at CC; Sam Willacy, 2nd in series, 1st at CC and pole winner; Stephen Leggett, 8th in series.

Formula Sport/Bears, Junior: Daren Bendle, 1st in series, 1st at CC; Blane Hannah, 2nd in series, 4th at CC.

Super moto: Jono Hamlin, 2nd in series, 1st at CC and pole winner; Ben Dowman, 4th at CC (only entered CC); James Clarke, 3rd in series, 5th at CC; Roger Bland, 7th in series, 6th at CC; Craig Scott, 5th in series, 7th at CC; James Daniels, 14th in series, 9th at CC; Tony Hirini, 11th in series, 13th at CC; Alex Luff-Scott, 17th in series, 14th at CC; Marc McKenzie, 15th in series, 17th at CC; Wilson Woods, 13th in series (crashed/injured in qualifying at CC)

GIXXER Cup: Caleb Gilmore, 2nd in series, 1st at CC; Lucy Dowman, 5th in series, 5th at CC; Stephen Leggett, 9th in series, 10th at CC; Emma Dowman, 10th in series, 8th at CC.

F1 Sidecars: Adam Unsworth/Bryce Rose (ex Wanganui), 2nd in series, 1st at CC.

F2 Sidecars: Louise Blythe swinging for Ian Burke, 4th in series.

Classic Sidecars, CC only: Robert Hood/Graham Wilkinson 1st; James & Lucy Dowman 2nd; Peter Dowman & Louise Blythe 4th; Corey Winter & Kieran Whitham 10th; Perry Lett & Michael Dowman 12th.

Pre 89 Senior: Jeff Croot, 4th in series, 4th at CC.

Pre 89 Junior: Tony Sklenars, 3rd in series, 2nd at CC; Marc McKenzie, 5th in series; Bill James, 10th at CC.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album. Deceptively soft and insubstantial, the hooks latch on and slowly attach themselves to your subconscious, producing instant ear worms. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>

Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 