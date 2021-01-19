Picton Foreshore To Come Alive With Series Of Outdoor Movie Events

This summer the Picton Foreshore will come alive with a series of outdoor movie events. Accompanied by a feast to tempt a range of taste buds and live entertainers to compliment each film, this will be a movie night with a difference.

As part of Feast Marlborough’s Summer Feast initiative, and funded by Marlborough District Council’s TEAM (The Economic Action Marlborough), Marlborough Events Ltd is bringing a portable cinema screen to Picton Foreshore. We will provide three free community events on Picton’s iconic natural stage. Entertainment will be provided by community groups in the form of flash mobs and circus workshops. Bring your picnic blanket and cushions down to the Foreshore for a nights entertainment. It’s free, it’s themed, it’s family-friendly and there’s a variety of food vendors serving up culinary delights.

Event outline

Time: Foodstalls open at 7:30pm. Films begin at 8:30pm

Cost: Free entry

Age Restrictions: None, family friendly event

Sat 13th February Mamma Mia

Our first film is the sing along feel good classic, ‘Mamma Mia’ and will feature flash mob performances by StageLab. Get your tribute gear and singing voice ready for a night of Abba Classics at the Picton Foreshore!

Mamma Mia: Set on a colorful Greek island, the plot serves as a background for a wealth of ABBA songs. A young woman about to be married discovers that any one of three men could be her father. She invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother, Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep), who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. In the meantime, Donna has invited her back-up singers, Rosie Mulligan (Dame Julie Walters) and Tanya Wilkinson (Christine Baranski).

Sat 6th March Alice in Wonderland

Our second film in the series is the Tim Burton adaption of the children’s classic, ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Meet the Alice in Wonderland characters and learn some circus tricks with entertainers from Jugglers Rest Picton and Community Artworks Nelson.

Alice in Wonderland: Alice, an unpretentious and individual 19-year-old, is betrothed to a dunce of an English nobleman. At her engagement party, she escapes the crowd to consider whether to go through with the marriage and falls down a hole in the garden after spotting an unusual rabbit. Arriving in a strange and surreal place called “Underland,” she finds herself in a world that resembles the nightmares she had as a child, filled with talking animals, villainous queens and knights, and frumious bandersnatches. Alice realizes that she is there for a reason--to conquer the horrific Jabberwocky and restore the rightful queen to her throne.

Sat 27th March Yesterday

Our final film in the series is the romantic comedy ‘Yesterday’. See entertainers from Jugglers Rest Picton and Community Artworks Nelson. And make sure you wear your best flower power outfits and be ready to sing along to the best of The Beatles!

Yesterday: In Lowestoft UK, Jack Malik is a frustrated musician whose musical career is going nowhere despite the faith that his friend/manager Ellie Appleton has in him. However, on the night Jack decides to give up, the whole world is momentarily hit with a massive blackout during which Jack is hit by a bus. Upon regaining consciousness, Jack learns to his astonishment that he is apparently now the only one who knows the music of the Beatles. Realizing this improbable opportunity, Jack begins playing the music of one of the world’s greatest rock bands, being forced to claim it as his own. It pays off quickly and Jack becomes a worldwide musical sensation. However, Jack finds himself drifting away from Ellie, only realizing his love for her when she has become intimidated by his success, which depends on a blatant plagiarization that no one could find out. Now, Jack must make a fundamental moral decision about his music to satisfy his conscience as he decides what he truly needs.

Zero-Waste: This is a Zero-waste event supported by Envirohub Marlborough. Support us by bringing your own picnic set or choosing the reusable options at the food stalls.

Film + Feast is aligned with Feast Marlborough’s Summer Feast programme, also funded by Marlborough District Council. Feast Marlborough will be working alongside venues, food producers, event organisers and others to assist in developing an exciting series of events during February and March. Film + Feast will be promoted as part of this initiative.

