Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Picton Foreshore To Come Alive With Series Of Outdoor Movie Events

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Marlborough Events

This summer the Picton Foreshore will come alive with a series of outdoor movie events. Accompanied by a feast to tempt a range of taste buds and live entertainers to compliment each film, this will be a movie night with a difference.

As part of Feast Marlborough’s Summer Feast initiative, and funded by Marlborough District Council’s TEAM (The Economic Action Marlborough), Marlborough Events Ltd is bringing a portable cinema screen to Picton Foreshore. We will provide three free community events on Picton’s iconic natural stage. Entertainment will be provided by community groups in the form of flash mobs and circus workshops. Bring your picnic blanket and cushions down to the Foreshore for a nights entertainment. It’s free, it’s themed, it’s family-friendly and there’s a variety of food vendors serving up culinary delights.

Event outline

Time: Foodstalls open at 7:30pm. Films begin at 8:30pm

Cost: Free entry

Age Restrictions: None, family friendly event

Sat 13th February Mamma Mia

Our first film is the sing along feel good classic, ‘Mamma Mia’ and will feature flash mob performances by StageLab. Get your tribute gear and singing voice ready for a night of Abba Classics at the Picton Foreshore!

Mamma Mia: Set on a colorful Greek island, the plot serves as a background for a wealth of ABBA songs. A young woman about to be married discovers that any one of three men could be her father. She invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother, Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep), who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. In the meantime, Donna has invited her back-up singers, Rosie Mulligan (Dame Julie Walters) and Tanya Wilkinson (Christine Baranski).

Sat 6th March Alice in Wonderland

Our second film in the series is the Tim Burton adaption of the children’s classic, ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Meet the Alice in Wonderland characters and learn some circus tricks with entertainers from Jugglers Rest Picton and Community Artworks Nelson.

Alice in Wonderland: Alice, an unpretentious and individual 19-year-old, is betrothed to a dunce of an English nobleman. At her engagement party, she escapes the crowd to consider whether to go through with the marriage and falls down a hole in the garden after spotting an unusual rabbit. Arriving in a strange and surreal place called “Underland,” she finds herself in a world that resembles the nightmares she had as a child, filled with talking animals, villainous queens and knights, and frumious bandersnatches. Alice realizes that she is there for a reason--to conquer the horrific Jabberwocky and restore the rightful queen to her throne.

Sat 27th March Yesterday

Our final film in the series is the romantic comedy ‘Yesterday’. See entertainers from Jugglers Rest Picton and Community Artworks Nelson. And make sure you wear your best flower power outfits and be ready to sing along to the best of The Beatles!

Yesterday: In Lowestoft UK, Jack Malik is a frustrated musician whose musical career is going nowhere despite the faith that his friend/manager Ellie Appleton has in him. However, on the night Jack decides to give up, the whole world is momentarily hit with a massive blackout during which Jack is hit by a bus. Upon regaining consciousness, Jack learns to his astonishment that he is apparently now the only one who knows the music of the Beatles. Realizing this improbable opportunity, Jack begins playing the music of one of the world’s greatest rock bands, being forced to claim it as his own. It pays off quickly and Jack becomes a worldwide musical sensation. However, Jack finds himself drifting away from Ellie, only realizing his love for her when she has become intimidated by his success, which depends on a blatant plagiarization that no one could find out. Now, Jack must make a fundamental moral decision about his music to satisfy his conscience as he decides what he truly needs.

Zero-Waste: This is a Zero-waste event supported by Envirohub Marlborough. Support us by bringing your own picnic set or choosing the reusable options at the food stalls. 

Film + Feast is aligned with Feast Marlborough’s Summer Feast programme, also funded by Marlborough District Council. Feast Marlborough will be working alongside venues, food producers, event organisers and others to assist in developing an exciting series of events during February and March. Film + Feast will be promoted as part of this initiative.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough Events on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 