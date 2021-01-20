Auckland Unlimited Announces Three New Appointments To Auckland Art Gallery Toi O Tāmaki Advisory Committee

Mark Franklin, Board Chair, Auckland Unlimited; Nick Hill, Chief Executive, Auckland Unlimited; and Tom Irvine, Chief Operating Officer for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have been appointed to the Advisory Committee for Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

Established in 2020, Auckland Art Gallery’s Advisory Committee provides guidance and support in the areas of leadership, development and strategic direction. Committee members comprise leaders in arts, philanthropy, business, strategy, policy and governance. The Committee is chaired by retired High Court Judge the Honourable Kit Toogood. The three appointments became effective December 2020.

Mark Franklin says, ‘Under the care of Auckland Unlimited, the Committee brings together the support of cultural and civic leaders for the benefit of all who visit, enjoy, partner with and work for Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

‘Following the formation of Auckland Unlimited on 1 December 2020, I am excited to join this group – alongside Auckland Unlimited’s Chief Executive, Nick Hill – to work with those with a passion for the Gallery’s future and for the value it contributes to our city.’

In December, Tom Irvine was also appointed to the Gallery committee. Tom is a respected Māori leader with strong Iwi and civic engagement experience: and he brings a deep love for Tāmaki Makaurau and its people.

As Chief Operating Officer for Auckland-based hapu Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Irvine works with the tribal development arm to support social, cultural and environmental development projects, as well as promote community and stakeholder relationships.

Irvine says, ‘I’ve been delighted to support Auckland Art Gallery Director Kirsten Lacy and her leadership team informally throughout 2020. I’m now thrilled to formalise my relationship with the Gallery and to work alongside the other Committee Members to support the Gallery’s Māori outcomes. The Gallery is moving into an exciting phase and I’m honoured to play a role in advancing its bicultural framework.’

The members of the Auckland Art Gallery Advisory Committee are:

Chair: The Honourable Kit Toogood, retired High Court Judge

Helen Clark ONZ, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and former UNDP Administrator

Dame Jenny Gibbs DNZM, arts philanthropist and Founder of the Auckland Contemporary Arts Trust

Tom Irvine, Chief Operating Officer, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Royal Reed, Partner, Meredith Connell, Founder of On Being Bold, and diversity and inclusion advocate

Christopher Swasbrook, arts philanthropist and Founder and Managing Director, Elevation Capital

Mark Franklin, Board Chair, Auckland Unlimited

Nick Hill, Chief Executive, Auckland Unlimited

Kirsten Lacy, Director, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

