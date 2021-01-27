Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marcus Armstrong Makes F1 Test Debut At Fiorano For Scuderia Ferrari

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Armstrong's

Marcus F1 Test

Marcus Armstrong became the second-ever New Zealander to drive a Ferrari F1 car, following on from Chris Amon who raced for the marque in the late 1960s.

Father Rick Armstrong is the owner and director of Armstrong’s, the national automotive retail and distribution group. “We are incredibly proud to see Marcus join the test session in Fiorano.” Armstrong said. “These kinds of opportunities aren’t handed out, it’s a testament to his talent and the hard work he has put in over the last 10 years.”

“This is Marcus’ fifth year with the Ferrari Driver Academy and he’s incredibly proud to represent the brand. Speaking to him this morning he said that the car was on another level compared to what he has experienced in other categories.”

“We would like to thank Ferrari and the FDA for making this session possible. We hope to see Marcus back in a Formula 1 car again in the future.” Rick concluded.

Marcus Armstrong

Marcus joined the international karting scene at age 14 in 2015 with Tony Karts where he competed for two years. After proving his talent as one of the best rookies in the CIK-FIA European and World Championships he was inducted into the Ferrari Junior Driving Academy. He entered Formula 3 with Prema Powerteam and successfully became the F3 vice champion in 2019.

This year, Armstrong will be contesting in his second season of FIA Formula 2 in a seat with Dams Racing.

Formula 2

The FIA Formula 2 Championship is the penultimate tier of the single-seater pyramid, which has been designed to create a clear path for drivers from karting to F4, F3, F2 and finally the F1 World Championship.

The program has provided an excellent platform for drivers to progress to Formula 1 with the majority of the F1 talent having represented their team as a junior in F2 prior.

Formula 2 has amassed an enormous fan base with 2021 expected to be its most attractive season yet.

The first round will commence at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 27-28.

