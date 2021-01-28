Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards ­– Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Semi-Finalists Announced For Six Categories

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to announce the semi-finalists in six categories for the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­­– Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa set to take place on 31 March 2021.

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year – Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa semi-finalist for 2021 are:

Farid Ahmed (Christchurch)

Tiny Deane (Rotorua)

Chris Farrelly (Auckland)

Masjid An-Nur Imam Gamal Fouda (Christchurch)

Craig Hudson (Auckland)

Scotty Morrison (Auckland)

Ranjna Patel (Auckland)

Dr Sean Simpson (Auckland)

Melissa Vining (Southland)

Dr Siouxsie Wiles (Auckland)

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru – Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards says, “It has been an extraordinary past year – one which has challenged us beyond what we thought possible. Despite that, New Zealanders across Aotearoa have stepped up to act as ‘pou,’ as support and strength for whanau, for communities, for our country and beyond. It’s an honour and a privilege to play a role in acknowledging the achievements of our semi-finalists. Ngā mihi nunui ki a koutou katoa.”

The annual Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards are in their 12th year. The Awards celebrate Kiwi from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead across the six different Award categories. The Awards encourage New Zealanders to honour extraordinary Kiwi; those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place.

The Awards Office received a record number of nominations in 2020 to be rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels. A significant number of these nominations were for Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health, however when contacted, Dr Bloomfield’s office responded to say although humbled, he wishes not to be considered for the Award given his primary role as a public servant. In a statement from his office he said, “He wishes the candidates well and says he will be watching with interest on the night.”

Three finalists will be announced for the six Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­­– Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearo categories on Monday 1 March, with winners announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on Wednesday 31 March 2021.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year award are: Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand (2020), Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

Other Category Semi-Finalists for 2021:

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year – Te Matatahi o Te Tau

Dr Zhiyan Basharati (Christchurch)

Lucy Blakiston (Wellington)

Sarah Colcord (Auckland)

Madeleine de Young (Auckland)

Brianna Fruean (Auckland)

Arizona Leger (Auckland)

Pania Newton (Auckland)

Alana Scott (Waikato)

Chlöe Swarbrick (Auckland)

Jazz Thornton (Auckland)



Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year – Te Matapuputu o Te Tau

Robert Tuahuru Edwards (Ōpōtiki)

Graham Roy Falla (Auckland)

Jacqueline Grant (Hokitika)

Nigel Hampton QC (Canterbury)

Alexandra Mary Raine (Lexie) Matheson (Auckland)

Desmond Smith (Wellington)

Alison Nan McLellan (Auckland)

Hare Williams (Auckland)

Dr Doug Wilson (Taupō)



Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year – Te Pou Whakairo O Te Tau

Canaan Aumua (Auckland)

Emily Blythe (Christchurch)

Sarah Colcord (Auckland)

Kami: Bob Drummond, Alliv Samson, Jordan Thoms, Henjie Wang (Auckland)

James Hayes (Christchurch)

Shama Lee (Auckland)

Ranjna Patel (Auckland)

Craig Piggott (Auckland)

Hīria te Rangi (Wellington)

Carmen Vicelich (Auckland)



Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year – Nga Pou Whirinaki o Te Tau

Baby Loss NZ (Auckland)

Christchurch Mosque Victims Group (Christchurch)

I Have a Dream Charitable Trust (Whangarei)

Manaaki (Auckland)

Queenstown Lakes District Covid-19 Welfare (Otago)

Seasons For Growth (Nationwide)

SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty Charitable (Bay of Plenty)

Te Puea Memorial Marae Indigenous Homeless Service Delivery Model (Auckland)

Trees That Count (Wellington)

University of Canterbury Student Volunteer Army (Christchurch)



Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year – Te Pou Toko o Te Tau

Amal Abdullahi (Wellington)

Jignal Bhagvandas (Auckland)

Mataio Brown (Christchurch)

Aigagalefili Fepulea’i-Tapua’i (Auckland)

Josh Hickford (New Plymouth)

Carolyn Press-McKenzie (Wellington)

Danika Revell (Auckland)

Mustafa Sheikh (Auckland)

Shannon Te Huia (Waikato)

Makasini Tulimaiau (Auckland)



For more information on the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards – Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa semi-finalists please visit www.nzawards.org.nz.

