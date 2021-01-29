Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get Ready To Discover The Inner Drag Superstars Lurking

Friday, 29 January 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Get Ready To Discover The Inner Drag Superstars Lurking Within Chlöe Swarbrick, Kura Forrester, Aziz Al-sa'afin, And Scott Smart

Proudly part of Auckland Live’s Auckland Pride Festival programme, the Dragon’s Diva Den team are ecstatic to introduce their ‘baby dragons’ ahead of next weekend’s shows, where the stunning Wintergarden will be transformed into a den of true delights within The Civic! In a Shortland Street special, silver-screen stars Kura Forrester and Scott Smart will unleash their inner drag divas on Friday, while Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick and The AM Show’s Aziz Al-Sa’afin will slay the Saturday night show.

A proud leader of Rainbow representation, Auckland’s own Chlöe Swarbrick is promising to be just as fierce on-stage as she is in the Beehive. With a strong history in Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau’s performing arts scene, Chlöe has given everything from stand-up comedy to running for mayor a go, and her drag debut will be everything we’ve come to expect and love from the youngest MP in Aotearoa in more than 40 years. Joining her is the boundless feel-good energy of Aziz Al-Sa’afin, as the broadcaster and MC adds ‘drag queen’ to his impressive resume. No stranger to Auckland Pride, previously hosting the Ending HIV Big Gay Out, Aziz is also a proud ambassador and activist for the Rainbow community.

Most recognisable as residents of Ferndale five nights a week, Shortland Street co-stars and colleagues Kura Forrester and Scott Smart know more than a little bit about acting, but they add a new string to their bow as performers with their drag debuts! On screen at 7 pm as Marty Walker and Desdemona Schmidt, Kura is also a Billy T Award-winning comedian while Scott has a host of credits on Australian TV, including Neighbours. A true dynamic duo off-screen, this Shorty Street special will have everyone in stitches – but not the medical kind!

Guiding the baby dragons through their transformations are Bryony Skillington aka Ms Lady B, Daniel Williams aka Lady Trenyce Bhone, and Adam Burrell aka Adena Delights. Both evenings promise to be relentlessly raunchy, with lip-syncs and live singing accompanying the drag makeovers of these well-known Kiwis – this will be a mischievously theatrical night that’’ll impossible to forget!

“A rainbow of queer celebration to light up the night” – Theatreview

Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
