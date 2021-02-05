Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paint Pots Helping Feed The Hungry

Friday, 5 February 2021, 11:26 am
New Zealanders all over the country will be colouring their world and brightening thousands of lives again this February.

For the sixth year running the Resene Hunger for Colour fundraiser will be offering crafty Kiwis a chance to get their colour fix and help struggling families in their community, by swapping a can of food for a 60-80ml test pot of Resene paint. Throughout the month, the public can swap up to seven cans for seven Resene testpots with all cans then donated to their local Salvation Army foodbank.

In six years, the annual fundraiser has helped put more than 230,000 cans on foodbank shelves.

It has also proved a highlight in the year for craft and community groups, especially the popular rock painting groups, who eagerly anticipate the chance to restock and choose new colours. For renovators the chance to try out multiple decorating colours for the cost of food cans is also not to be missed.

The cans are a major boost for Salvation Army foodbanks just at the right time, Salvation Army Territorial Director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell says.

“With Christmas and the back to school period being such a busy time of demand, many of our centres find themselves with bare shelves and needing cans to fill a family food parcel. When food stocks are low our centres really appreciate the arrival of Hunger for Colour and knowing the cans will start coming in.”

In 2020, The Salvation Army provided more than 100,000 food parcels to New Zealanders struggling to put food on the table. The generosity shown through Resene’s Hunger for Colour last year made a real difference in helping ensure families didn’t go hungry as we responded to the need presented by the Covid-19 lockdown, Jono says.

“Pretty much everywhere we have a foodbank, there’s a Resene ColorShop. It’s an incredibly important fundraiser for us, so we can keep getting food to those that need it most in their time of need.”

Resene Marketing Manager Karen Warman says the company first collected cans for The Salvation Army after the Canterbury earthquakes. Staff and customers loved the idea and the company has been looking for ways to give back ever since, she says.

‘The campaign has generated fantastic feedback over the past five years. People like donating food knowing it is going directly to help someone in their local community and the testpots are a popular, versatile product which encourages people to come in,’ she says.

“We’re looking forward to the total donations for Hunger for Colour reaching over 280,000 cans.’

‘The response in some communities last year was incredible. Nearly 2000 cans were donated at the Resene ColorShop in Tauranga alone, with other stores close behind.

‘The stores love it, customers love it and we love it.’

Issued on the Authority of Colonel Gerry Walker (Chief Secretary)

The Salvation Army, New Zealand Fiji & Tonga Territory

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

