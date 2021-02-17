Splore COVID-19 Announcement

Splore Festival has made the decision to postpone the festival to 26-28 March to be held at the same location, Tāpapakanga Regional Park, Auckland. The decision was made due to Auckland remaining under Covid level restrictions. The current uncertainty makes it too risky to proceed with pack-in this weekend and to hold Splore Festival on the original date of 26-28 February.

Complying with the public health guidelines and keeping the audience and staff safe is of utmost importance.

John Minty, Festival Director says “Our apologies to anyone who is disadvantaged by this change. We want our community to be able to celebrate Splore safely while giving everybody involved as much certainty as we can. A big thanks to all our stakeholders for their ongoing support during these uncertain times``.

All ticket holders will receive an email from iTICKET in the coming days with the choice to either accept the new event dates and have new tickets issued, or claim a refund if they can no longer attend.

Minty says “We want the Splore audience and all our stakeholders to be safe. It will largely be the same festival at our beautiful coastal location and we welcome all our Splore ticket holders to attend on the new date”.

