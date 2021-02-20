Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spellbinding And Heart-warming Show, ‘Big Foot’ Brings New Magic To The 2021 Fringe Festival

Saturday, 20 February 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Blue Flicker Productions

Up and coming Wellington based theatre company Blue Flicker Productions announces their latest show, Big Foot. As a part of the 2021 Fringe Festival, Big Foot will run in a five-night season from 2-6 March 2021 at BATS Theatre at 6:30pm.

Combining poetry, physical theatre with comedy and original music, Big Foot will tug at your heartstrings and prove that even in the darkest of times no one is ever alone.

There is a culture in Aotearoa that teaches people to suppress their emotions. Blue Flicker Productions recognises that issues such as grief, loss and the importance of mental health are now more prominent than ever. While stories of grief can be sad, Big Foot is full of laughs, magic, feelings of nostalgia.

Magnus Steel Performer, Austin Harrison says “In this pan/post-COVID era grief stretches the landscape of the globe and our local communities… This is the time for our best and brightest artists to take up the challenge of creating art which can bring us through all that loss. Big Foot is that show, and Blue Flicker are those artists.”

This visually beautiful show follows siblings Charlie and Eva as they learn to deal with the loss of someone close to them. Travelling to a far-off magical land from their childhood, the pair learn to deal with change as they journey on their quest for the missing Big Foot.

Show director and Glitter Garden Assistant Stage Manager, Tyler Clarke says “Charlie and Eva take us on a nostalgic journey back to our childhood imaginations, proving that those memories will always be there for us.”

Tyler Clarke, Prea Millar, Rebekah de Roo and Zoë Christall, members of the creative team behind the acclaimed show, Should Have Said No are back to bring you this production. Big Foot will feature set and lighting design from Princess Boy Wonder set designer Scott Maxim and sound design and performance from Teag Mackay, former sound designer of Thinking Dolphins. Performers de Roo and Mackay will be joined by Stepping Up and “Projekt Team” dancer, Daniel Nodder.

