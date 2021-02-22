Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ticket Bookings Reopen For Auckland Lantern Festival

Monday, 22 February 2021, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

  • The Auckland Lantern Festival has been postponed to 4-7 March, at Captain Cook and Marsden Wharves on Auckland’s waterfront.
  • The public can book their FREE tickets for the new festival dates, choosing a specific entry time, at Aucklandnz.com/lantern from 5pm on Monday 22 February.
  • Ticketing the festival is necessary for crowd and capacity management and contact tracing.

Following the postponement of the Auckland Lantern Festival by one week to 4-7 March, free tickets for the new festival dates will be available for booking from 5pm on Monday 22 February at aucklandnz.com/lantern.

Ticketing the festival is necessary for crowd and capacity management and contact tracing. The event will remain at the new waterfront venue of Captain Cook and Marsden wharves at Ports of Auckland.

The free festival tickets will be limited, and the public will need to choose a specific entry time when they book online. The public is urged to book tickets early to avoid disappointment

To ensure all ticketholders were able to attend the new dates of the festival, all tickets to the original festival dates (25-28 February) were cancelled.

Ticketholders were advised via Moshtix on Friday and had exclusive access over the weekend to rebook their tickets to the new festival dates, with many taking up the offer. Bookings will be open to the general public from 5pm on Monday 22 February.

Festivalgoers can enjoy hundreds of elaborate handmade Chinese lanterns on display, cultural song, music, and dance performances, retail and food stalls, craft workshops and demonstrations, and activations from sponsors and major event partner ASB.

A firework display from a barge in the harbour on the last night of the festival, 7 March at approximately 10pm, will be visible from numerous vantage points around Auckland.

Ticketing will ensure crowds are spread over the full opening hours of the festival. While there are no time limits for attendance, organisers are respectfully asking the public to limit their time at the Festival to three hours so that other members of the community can enjoy the festival too.

While the festival footprint is smaller, the festival has extended opening hours over the weekend: Thursday/Friday from 5-10.30pm; Saturday/Sunday from 11.30am-10.30pm. Thursday night – previously a quieter night without performance and stallholders – will now offer a full festival experience with food and entertainment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 