Time Travellers To Materialise At Crown Hotel

front left Andrew Spittle, front right Victor Billot, rear Piers graham, photo by Sally Lonie

Dunedin group Das Phaedrus are back together after a thirty year hiatus.

On Saturday 6 March they return to play at the Crown Hotel.

The group was formed in 1990 and released two underground cassettes as well as playing throughout New Zealand in their short-lived original format.

It later evolved into Dating Godot, All Red Cables and the Charcoal Burners, who between them have released around 30 independent recordings in the intervening decades.

Members are Andrew Spittle (guitar/vocals), Piers Graham (drums) and Victor Billot (bass.)

The group will be playing a mix of songs by main writer Andrew Spittle.

Local band The Rhododendrons will also be appearing.

Entry $10.

“They’re quite a refreshing change from everything that’s currently fashionable. They’re loud and melodic, but too fast, too agitated to fall into the post Valentine/Dinosaur languid noise set. Yet despite their speed they’re totally unmetallic and therefore separate from late 80s/90s hardcore. And while the guitars squall and squeal fit to burst into flames they’re never muddy or grungy and thus never reminiscent of Sub Pop. In fact the best reference point might be the mid 80s “intelligent punk” that Neil Cartwright used to tell us was going to save the world ….”

Matthew Hyland reviews Das Phaedrus in Rip It Up, March 1991

Audioculture feature: https://www.audioculture.co.nz/people/andrew-spittle

© Scoop Media

