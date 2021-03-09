Free Cookies At The Cookie Project Kitchen In Eden Park This March!

It’s a cookie extravaganza at The Cookie Project kitchen in Eden Park!

Every Saturday throughout March, you can get free cookies, bake your own, or even participate in a cookie challenge against The Cookie Project’s top bakers.

The Cookie Project is a certified social enterprise employing Kiwis with disabilities to bake award-winning cookies, and paying a decent wage of at least $18.90 an hour. Based in Eden Park, The Cookie Project hosts a range of experiences for all ages to enjoy.

Free Cookie Saturdays

Price: Free (must register in advance)

Time: 11AM - 1PM. Pick up at 11AM, 11:30AM, 12PM and 12:30PM.

Meet The Cookie Project’s fantastic bakers and try their freshly baked cookies at Free Cookie Saturdays.

Once you taste their cookies made with Lewis Road Creamery butter and other great Kiwi brands like Trade Aid and Pic's Peanut Butter, you’ll never go back!

While you’re there, you’ll also get access to exclusive deals so you can find the perfect gift for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries or other special occasions. And of course, get your own secret cookie stash sorted too.

Bake Your Own Cookies

Price: $19pp or $49 for a family of four (must book in advance)

Time: 11AM - 12PM and 12PM - 1PM

If you’re looking for a creative date idea, or a fun, sensory activity for the whole family, book in to BYOC - Bake Your Own Cookies!

For just $19 per person or $49 for a family of four, you will be given The Cookie Project’s signature cookie dough made with Lewis Road Creamery butter, a range of toppings to create your own unique flavour combo, and choose from over 1,000 different shaped cutters to make the cookie of your dreams.

The Cookie Project’s skilled bakers will also be there to provide lessons and assistance when you need their expert help.

It’s the perfect Saturday activity for friends, couples, family and kids.

Win My Cookie Challenge

Price: $49pp (must book in advance)

Time: 1:30PM - 2:30PM and 3PM - 4PM

In this world-first baking experience, you’ll get a guided tour of The Cookie Project’s home in the iconic Eden Park, learn the basics of making their famous cookies, and then challenge their top bakers.

If you win, you’ll get a bag of freshly-made cookies from their bakers – but if you lose, you must accept defeat by purchasing at least one Win My Cookie Challenge ticket (at $5) for someone else to experience it and break down more social stigma.

Through this unique experience, you will gain a better understanding of disability inclusion in a fun and educational environment.

Booking, location and parking details:

Participants must register in advance for all experiences, including Free Cookie Saturdays. Book here: https://tinyurl.com/4dzwkpm4

Registered visitors will be picked up from Gate A, Eden Park (access via Walters Road, off Sandringham Road) and escorted to the kitchen. Parking is also available at Gate A.

Please note that Free Cookie Saturdays, Bake Your Own Cookies and Win My Cookie Challenge will only be held during Alert Level 1. Check The Cookie Project’s website or Facebook page for relevant information and updates.

Want to know more about The Cookie Project, their delicious products and unique baking experiences? Head to www.thecookieprojectnz.com.

