Theia X Vayne - Tour Announce

Theia and Vayne will perform their own sets back-to-back and will join each other on stage to perform ‘CREEP’ – a bilingual (te reo Māori and English), bass-heavy banger, which delivers a cutting message to sexual predators.
Listen HERE
In ‘CREEP’, Theia and Vayne nod to their own personal experiences and trauma in dealing with sexual harassment and abuse and also acknowledge the many others who have been harmed and continue to be harmed by the actions of predatory people.
Those familiar with Theia and Vayne’s respective catalogues of music, or those lucky enough to have caught the pair performing ‘CREEP’ together at a festival this summer, will know this promises to be one helluva club show that’s not for the fainthearted.
The pair will be supported by DJ Monoga.my. A rising star on Tamaki Mākaurau’s queer scene, Monoga.my is the resident DJ at K Road’s famed G.A.Y and the driving force behind Pride Month’s recently sold-out Nympho club night. At each city and town, Theia and Vayne also hope to give the opening spot to a local emerging act.
Theia makes unapologetic alt-pop, which pushes boundaries both sonically and lyrically. Since emerging in 2016, she has gone on to amass a loyal fanbase across the globe, receiving critical acclaim from the likes of Pigeons & Planes, Clash and Billboard Magazine, which recently described Theia as “one of the most exciting voices in pop to emerge from New Zealand in the last five years”. She is fluent in te reo Māori and also has a reo Māori project called TE KAAHU.
Vayne is one of the fastest rising voices of Aotearoa hip-hop today. Since its July 2020 release, her debut EP GUTTA GIRL has spread like wildfire. Teaming up with Montell2099, LMC and Church Leon, the glowing rapper’s debut is a nod to the Gutta Girl in all of us. Having grown a notorious following from packing out K Road venues, to performing at The Others Way, FOMO and opening for Six60, Vayne season is on.
Get tickets for the Theia x Vayne CREEP tour 2021 HERE
