The Good Oil Tactix Set For Pre-season In Ōtaki
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand
The Good Oil Tactix will assemble in Ōtaki, north of
Wellington, on March 26-28 for the fifth edition of the Te
Wānanga o Raukawa hosted pre-season tournament.
All
six ANZ Premiership teams will be in action over three
days.
- Friday, March 26 at 10am – Tactix v
Pulse
- Saturday, March 27 at 9am – Tactix v
Mystics
- Sunday, March 28 at 12pm – Tactix v
Stars
All games will be LIVE on Sky Sport 3, and
live streamed through Stuff.co.nz and
Te Wānanga o Raukawa's Facebook
page.
