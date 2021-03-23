The Good Oil Tactix Set For Pre-season In Ōtaki

The Good Oil Tactix will assemble in Ōtaki, north of Wellington, on March 26-28 for the fifth edition of the Te Wānanga o Raukawa hosted pre-season tournament.

All six ANZ Premiership teams will be in action over three days.

Friday, March 26 at 10am – Tactix v Pulse

Saturday, March 27 at 9am – Tactix v Mystics

Sunday, March 28 at 12pm – Tactix v Stars

All games will be LIVE on Sky Sport 3, and live streamed through Stuff.co.nz and Te Wānanga o Raukawa's Facebook page.

