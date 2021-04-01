Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington Confirmed As FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Host City

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Wellington NZ

News that Wellington has been confirmed as a Host City for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ reinforces the city’s reputation as New Zealand’s home of football.

A joint Australia-New Zealand bid to host one of the largest sporting events on the planet was confirmed by FIFA in mid-2020. There was strong interest from cities on both sides of the ditch to host matches.

The 32-team tournament is scheduled to be staged in 2023 with Wellington confirmed as a Host City. Exactly how many games will be played in Wellington will be determined later in 2021 but all will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says Wellington gaining match-hosting rights for such a significant world sporting event is fantastic news.

“We’re expecting healthy crowds to turn out to see some of the best players on the planet. We can’t wait to help give the tournament a strong Wellington flavour to make it an unforgettable event for locals and visitors to the Wellington region.”

The previous FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament held in France in 2019 attracted a combined television audience of 1.12 billion, so the eyes of the world will be on Wellington on match days.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says Wellington being reconfirmed as a host city is massive news.

“As Mayor and a football fanatic, I’m really looking forward to welcoming one of the biggest sporting events on the planet to our Capital City.

“Anyone who has watched previous FIFA Women’s World Cups will know the showcase of footballing talent and excitement that’s on the way for our residents and visitors.

“It will also give our accommodation, hospitality and retail sectors a boost while adding vibrancy to the city.”

Wellington Regional Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon says: “We’ve hosted some of the biggest matches in NZ Football history, but it doesn’t get bigger than a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Planning is already underway for what we believe will be one of the largest and most significant events in our 24 year history”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 