UFBA’s Firefighter Combat Challenge, Auckland 9/10 April, Will Push Firefighters To Be The Best!

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: UFBA

UFBA’s Firefighter Combat Challenge will push firefighters to be the best!
Aotea Square, Auckland, Friday 9 – Saturday 10 April,

Dubbed the ‘toughest two minutes in sport’, and designed to simulate a knife-edge rescue, the UFBA Firefighter Combat Challenge pushes firefighters to be fast, efficient and at the peak of their physical and mental fitness.

These aren’t NZ’s top athletes, these are the everyday heroes who respond to the 20,000 fire calls each year, saving lives and property. Could you scale a 6-storey tower carrying 19kg of fire hose, smash a beam 1.5m with a 4kg hammer and drag a life-sized 85kg ‘victim’ 30m to safety? And could you do it all in under 120 seconds, wearing 20kg of firefighting gear and full-faced breathing apparatus?

Racing against each other, and the clock, this duel is a true test of endurance, strength, fitness and determination required in real-life firefighting. The only thing burning here though is the 100-250 calories they blast through during each explosive cardio, muscle draining run!

The UFBA is the Australasian franchise holder for the international Firefighter Combat Challenge®, born in the US in 1991 and a regular feature on ESPN.

Come and cheer on New Zealand’s fastest and fittest first responders; our incredible volunteer, career, defence and industry firefighters. Be part of the action and show your support – it’s great inspiration for the family and spectators welcome.

What: UFBA North Island Combat Challenge
Where: Aotea Square, Queens Street, Auckland
When: Friday 9 - Saturday 10 April, 9am-4.30pm.

