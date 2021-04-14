Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ-Filipino Comedian James Roque Takes Smash-hit Stand-up Show On North Island Tour & To The Screen

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: A Mulled Whine

In 2018, James Roque returned to the Philippines for the first time as an adult. His next big trip is across the North Island of Aotearoa. Both are more life-changing than they first sound.

James Roque’s smash-hit Boy Mestizo is back. A finalist for the Fred Award for Best NZ Show at the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival, Roque brings his hour of 'too real' laughs back to both Wellington and Auckland’s NZ International Comedy Festivals, and to Palmerston North, Hastings, Gisborne, and Rotorua for the first time! A show with a powerful blend of personal, political, and

punchlines, Boy Mestizo puts NZ-Filipino experience and identity in the spotlight and unpacks the lasting effects of colonisation through comedy. As one of Aotearoa’s most skilled and empathetic comics, Roque pitches this perfectly for a good night out with guts.

“We don’t normally “do” stars, but screw it – this rocked. ” – Peril Magazine (AU)

James always thought his hang-ups about being brown came from when he landed on Kiwi soil.

Now he realises he may have accidentally checked-in some baggage back in the Philippines. Join him as he unpacks it all – who knows what will come out. But there will be karaoke.

Stand-up comedy blends with storytelling, theatre, sketch, music, videography, and audio-visual design to deliver an hour of entertainment that leaves audiences astounded and inspired.

“Messy, engaging, and my favourite show this festival.” – Metro Magazine (NZ)

“A fast-paced, well-crafted hour with never a dull moment and fires on all cylinders. It’s easily enjoyable, heartwarmingly honest, thoroughly engaging and packs a comedic punch. ” – Appetite for the Arts (NZ)

The latest tour route sees Roque take the show from Wellington and up the East Coast to arrive in Auckland for two performances of Boy Mestizo at Q Theatre with a film crew. With just one show only in most destinations, this May is a whirlwind tour and last chance to catch the show live before it catapults James into the next stage of his career.

“Most comedians can’t make the horrifying colonial history of the Philippines funny, but James Roque isn’t like most comedians.” – Craccum (NZ)

--

SquareSums&Co. & A Mulled Whine present

JAMES ROQUE:

BOY MESTIZO

7 – 8 May // BATS Theatre, Wellington

11 May // The Dark Room, Palmerston North

12 May // Common Room, Hastings

13 May // ShipWreck Bar, Gisborne

15 May // Shambles Theatre, Rotorua

19 May // Q Theatre, Auckland – live taping!

James Roque is one of Aotearoa’s sharpest comics on the live stage and the TV, as seen in Jono and Ben, Funny Girls, Only in Aotearoa, Have You Been Paying Attention?, and 7 Days. He is also one third of Frickin Dangerous Bro, who released their TVNZ series Frickin Dangerous Bro… on the Road at the start of the year, and a founder and active company member of Proudly Asian Theatre.

--

Boy Mestizo North Island Tour

7 – 19 May 2021

Tickets $20 - $35

WLG + AKL bookings from comedyfestival.co.nz

Palmy bookings from centrepoint.co.nz/the-dark-room

Hastings, Gisborne + Rotorua bookings from eventfinda.co.nz

