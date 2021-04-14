Cadbury Extend Partnership With Netball NZ

Netball New Zealand is thrilled to announce that Cadbury has extended its support of netball as Principal Volunteer Partner.

The two-year partnership will build on the previous two years and acknowledge and reward the thousands of volunteers who dedicate their time to the sport.

Along with extending its principal partnership of the volunteer programme, Cadbury will also continue to be the principal partner of the Cadbury Netball Series for 2021 and 2022.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was exciting to extend the partnership which has played an important role in building the community game.

“Cadbury’s support as Principal Volunteer Partner has already enabled Centres to build strength in their volunteer programmes as well as recognising and rewarding volunteers for their tireless work,” Wyllie said.

Over the past two years, Cadbury and NNZ have worked on several initiatives to recognise, recruit and reward the countless volunteers who support the game in New Zealand.

These include giving out over 150,000 blocks of chocolate to reward volunteers, launching a Volunteer of the Month programme and recognising the very best volunteers of the year with the Cadbury Volunteer Awards.

Mondelez New Zealand Country Director Cara Liebrock said the partnership was one that aligned perfectly with Cadbury’s values.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished so far with Netball New Zealand and are excited to keep promoting the unsung heroes of the sport,” Liebrock said.

“This partnership continues Cadbury’s proud history of supporting communities across the country and I’m thrilled that it’s continuing for another two years.”

The Cadbury initiatives have increased the awareness of the work volunteers do ensuring they are front of mind and more valued and supported than previously.

This is evident through the highly level of thanking that has been seen throughout the netball community over the past two years.

With the creation of the NNZ Volunteer Strategy and additional resources the knowledge of the volunteer space within netball has been lifted.

A new initiative has provided direct support to 10 netball Centres across the country to develop a volunteer management plan though their involvement in the Cadbury Volunteer Capability Fund pilot. These Centres come together once a month to discuss key volunteer topics and build on their own initiatives to engage volunteers at their Centre in a positive environment.

Netball New Zealand has 83 Netball Centres throughout the country as well as countless community and school teams.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the sport through a variety of contributions from sweeping the courts and putting up the goal posts, to coaching and umpiring as well as all the administration tasks along the way.

Netball is one of the largest volunteer sports in New Zealand, driven by pride in supporting the netball community.

Volunteers nurture grassroots players and help facilitate their rise into a professional landscape, which is why Cadbury will also be celebrating these elite athletes through a Principal Partnership of the Cadbury Netball Series in 2021 and 2022.

