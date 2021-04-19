Paakiwaha Promo Monday 19th April 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Te Whānau o Waipareira's Director of Social Impact and Innovation, Awerangi Durie, kicks off the show to talk about the launch of a new campaign celebrating Māori identity with a message of resilience and hope.

Auckland Lawyer David Stone tunes in to discuss his research into members of the Māori Battalion missing out on receiving their medals, resulting in an emotional turnout of many whanau of the soldiers at a ceremony in Gisborne over the weekend.

Te Puia's general manager sales and marketing, Kiri Atkinson-Crean chats with Dale about the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble today and what it means for Māori tourism.

Pūtiki/Kennedy Point protectors fear for the safety of their wāhi tapu and seabed habitat. Kaiwai Rhind tunes in to discuss.

Wairau Māori Art Gallery chair Elizabeth Ellis talks about the new gallery due to open in December.

Malcolm Mullholland tunes in to talk about a new petition calling on the government to double Pharmac's budget and reform the agency.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Troy Kemp gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

'Kia kaha ki te kōrero Māori'

Papaki ngā tai o mihi,

