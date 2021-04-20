Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand’s Mountain-top Festival Snowboxx Announces Full Aotearoa Line-up For 2021 Debut

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: Snowboxx

Wānaka, 20 April, 2021: Following the announcement that New Zealand’s newest festival destination Snowboxx is launching this September with a 100% Aotearoa lineup, the week-long party at Cardrona and Treble Cone just got even bigger.

The event, which is a collaboration between Europe’s leading winter music festival Snowboxx (held annually in Avoriaz, at the heart of the French Alps) and New Zealand’s own high-altitude festival aficionados Rhythm & Alps; Snowboxx NZ promises 900 hectares of pistes to please everyone from first-time shredders to seasoned pros, incredible vistas and unlimited adventures on and off the slopes. With mountain top stages and an action-packed programme of après ski shenanigans - Snowboxx NZ combines the best elements of a ski trip and a music festival into one epic package.

The new wave of Snowboxx artists features in-demand Aotearoa talent spanning drum & bass, hip-hop, disco, house, reggae and more. Topping the bill is live powerhouse Kora, who will be bringing their genre-melding sound and recent creations like “Weekend” (just remixed by Ngāti Porou’s own turntable guru DJ Spell).

New Zealand-raised production wizard Opiuo is also set to dominate the slopes with his unmistakable bass sound, hot from a killer remix of Eko Zu and Kraddy’s ‘Like A Feather’ (featuring KillWill). Rounding off the line-up are fast-rising electronic duo Arma Del Amor, George FM personality Brook Gibson and bass bigwigs Eastern Bloc, plus Hot & Dangerous, Noncharlet, Scotty Mayes and Thanks.

Taking it to another level, Snowboxx NZ is crammed with a whole lot more around-the-clock madness. Inspired by the hits of the original Snowboxx (coined a “week-long fun machine” by MTV), party people can look forward to rowdy and hilarious sledge races and the notorious ‘skim pool’, which keeps spectators glued to the antics of fearless skiers and snowboarders. Famished after a long morning on the slopes? Roll up to Snowboxx’s famous Hip Hop and Disco Brunches, where good food and good company meet a loose vibe and a killer soundtrack.

Still feeling adventurous? Guests can head to downtown Wānaka every night for bustling late-night mischief and merriment. With multiple venues going until the early hours, you’re guaranteed to find the sounds you’re into. Boasting one of the most stunning festival sites anywhere in the world, Snowboxx is also offering bespoke experiences in and around the jaw-dropping landscape in partnership with local cool cats and collaborators.

Backed by a world-class production, the latest round of acts completes a powerhouse line-up of Aotearoa favourites which includes the previously announced Shapeshifter who will be performing a rare DJ & MC set, alongside festival-conquering bass duo Lee Mvtthews, breakout star Montell2099 (expect to hear his 2021 remix of Wilkinson’s drum & bass classic ‘Take You Higher’) and hotly-tipped rapper Melodownz.

Alex Turnbull of Rhythm & Alps comments, “Europe’s biggest winter festival is coming to New Zealand and has been programmed with a line-up of the best talent New Zealand has to offer. We’re hyped to stage a safe, affordable and unforgettable event in one of the world’s most spectacular locations. Between all the parties, pistes, dining and good vibes in and around Wānaka, you’ll never want to leave.”

Just a short drive from Queenstown or Wānaka, genuine Kiwi hospitality awaits. Packages including seven nights of accommodation in Wānaka (September 7 to 14, 2021) and a festival wristband start at NZ$440 per person. To find out more, visit snowboxx.nz.

