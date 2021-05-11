Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2021/22 Tahr Management Plan To Involve Hunting Community

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Deerstalkers Association

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association believes the Department of Conservation’s 2021/22 tahr control operational plan released yesterday is a step in the right direction and notes the plan acknowledges the important role played by recreational hunters in tahr management.

The Himalayan tahr herd is a valued resource to New Zealand's hunting community and after two years of being in direct conflict with the hunting sector's organisations the Department is now actively involving those hunting organisations in their plan, something long called for by NZDA says NZDA's Chief Executive, Gwyn Thurlow.

“This year we have seen a major change in the Department’s approach. The Department has realised the hunting community provides good information which is based on observations from the field, and that those same organisations can form part of the long-term solution regarding tahr management," says Mr Thurlow.

"It is pleasing to see a commitment by the Department to gather quality data and this enables the results of research to help make better informed future decisions. It is further pleasing to see that the New Zealand Game Animal Council will work with the Department to review the implementation of the plan at the mid-point."

Gwyn Thurlow says, “While we welcome some aspects of this year's plan, I'm cautiously optimistic. There is still room for improvement. In particular, NZDA has concerns with the total number of planned hours, which may be excessive given the previous years' culls, and NZDA does not support the continued culling planned for Mt Cook and Westland National Parks, particularly targeting the highly prized bull tahr."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Deerstalkers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 