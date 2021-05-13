Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wanted - Poems On Housing For New Landing Press Anthology

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Landing Press

Landing Press is calling for poems about housing for its next collection.

“We want poems about every aspect of housing – owning, renting, homelessness, memories of houses, houses lived in in other countries, political, funny, nostalgic, painful,” says Adrienne Jansen, Landing Press publisher.

“And we don’t just want poems by experienced poets. We want poems from people who maybe have never written before but have a story to tell about housing. If you are a first-time writer, with a story to tell, keen to get involved, but in need of a little help getting started, please get in touch.”

“Housing is a huge issue in New Zealand,” says Adrienne. “It has an impact on everyone. And although much has been written on housing, we believe poetry is a great way of giving new insights – a fresh look into worlds many of us don’t normally see.”

Landing Press is running small workshops for those keen to write but wanting some help, in partnership with social/community housing providers.

For those interested in taking up the challenge, submissions of up to three poems (each a maximum of 40 lines) should be emailed to Landing Press by 18 June 2021 for experienced writers, and 31 July 2021 for those needing help to get started. Each poem should be on a separate page along with name and contact details (email address, postal address and phone number).

Poems and requests for help should be emailed to landingpresshousing21@gmail.com.

Landing Press plans to publish this anthology in October 2021. All writers included in the anthology will get a complimentary copy of the book.

Landing Press is a small not-for-profit Wellington publisher of poetry that can be enjoyed by many people. It also aims to give a voice to people not often heard. Its most recent book, Somewhere a cleaner, is a collection of poems by cleaners from across New Zealand. A panel of poets from the book will be at the Auckland Writers Festival on 15 May.

