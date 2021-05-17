Dead Rockers To Tour NZ Town Halls

Dead Rockers Ball set to rock community halls. Bulletproof Convertible band members - (from left) Paul Southworth, Alex Ramsay, Silas Waring

Dunedin based three-piece band Bulletproof Convertible is taking their show the Dead Rockers Ball to community halls throughout the country. In what is being referred to as the longest New Zealand tour ever, the band is on a mission to play in a different hall in a different town every month.

“The Dead Rockers Ball is a simple concept” said Silas Waring, guitarist and vocalist for the band, “we wanted to get live music back to the people by playing shows in the local halls throughout the country just like the old dance hall days”.

The band started with the first Dead Rockers Ball in Glenorchy in March 2020 and the concept was immediately successful. It wasn’t intentional but the locals came out dressed as dead rock stars or wearing ball gowns and suits, some even channeling styles from old school, 50’s rockers. “It was classic! Freddie Mercury, Janice Joplin, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Sid Vicious and Marilyn Munroe were all dancing their socks off” said drummer Alex Ramsay. “Covid-19 slowed things down but the band is back on track, booking shows, halls and selling tickets.”

Bulletproof Convertible plays their own brand of 50’s inspired original rock, featuring Silas Waring – guitar and vocals, Paul Southworth - double bass and Alex Ramsay - drums. The combination of the double bass and Alex’s drumming means the band is all rhythm and very danceable.

The band works up new songs and they are quickly side lined if they don’t get the right groove on them, the mission is to hit the stage rocking and keep the pace on for the whole show. “If you can’t dance to it, it’s no good” says Waring.

Bulletproof Convertible will be appearing at the following halls in the coming months:

June 19th Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall

July 17th Hawea Flat Hall

August 28th Waitati Hall

September 15th Flecks Hall, Riverton

More halls and dates to be confirmed. Tickets online via Eventbrite and more information available at www.bulletproof.nz

© Scoop Media

