Luminata Voices: New Light On Auckland Music Scene

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Luminata Voices

A new women’s chamber choir is set to debut this month, performing a brand-new work written for the occasion by acclaimed New Zealand composer David Hamilton. Luminata Voices brings together some of Auckland’s most experienced choral singers, led by Musical Director Vanessa Kay.

To celebrate Luminata Voices’ first concert, Hamilton has composed a new piece, A Woven Web of Light. The ‘light-themed’ programme – a nod to the choir’s name – also features works by New Zealanders Tommy Taurima and Te Taepa Kameta, alongside international composers including Ola Giello and Gyorgy Orban.

The idea for the choir sprang from Kay’s 2020 Masters of Choral Conducting recital. Members of the new choir enjoyed the experience so much, they wanted to find a way to keep singing together and create an opportunity for women singers to shine.

“We are passionate about making great music and wanted to form this group to sing with a high degree of professionalism, have fun with our friends, and fill a gap in Auckland – for singers and audiences, alike,” Kay said.

Almost half of the group is comprised of professional musicians, with most having sung at a national level with Voices New Zealand, New Zealand Youth Choir or New Zealand Secondary Schools Choir.

The choir is project-based, with flexible membership depending on availability for each new commitment. This cohort will see 22 women sing together.

“We see ourselves as fairly non-traditional. This group offers us a way to be social, but with great music and musicianship as the backdrop. We’re looking forward to singing a wide range of music and highlighting both New Zealand and female composers,” said Kay.

Concert details

Time: 3.00-4.30pm
Date: Sunday, 23 May 2021
Location: St Matthew's in the City, 132 Hobson Street, Auckland

The 45-minute concert will get underway at 3pm, with an opportunity to mix and mingle thereafter. You can purchase tickets here.

Cash door sales will also be available. If you are able, please consider making a donation to help Luminata Voices shine bright.

