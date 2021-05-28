Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ABC Hockey Welcomes MDL Civil To Our Business Supporters Whānau

Friday, 28 May 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: ABC Hockey

ABC Hockey is thrilled to announce that MDL Civil will be joining our new Business Supporters Whānau for the 2021 season.

MDL Civil was established in 2019 to match a growing demand for the delivery of quality property development and civil engineering projects.

Offering modern technology, smart industry thinking and traditional values of integrity and know-how, MDL Civil are ready today to build the foundations and infrastructure for tomorrow. Helping private and public sector clients across the nation, they find innovative solutions to meet any project scope, timeframe or budget.

ABC Hockey President Garry Bishop, said: “It’s fantastic to have MDL Civil on board supporting our Club. Without the generous assistance of our Business Partners we would not be able to buy the specialised and costly equipment needed to progress our Coaching & Player Development Initiatives. MDL Civil's investment will enable us to purchase several GoPro camera’s so we can video our games and analyse individual and team movements and outcomes. This will be a vital resource for the Club that will have a huge and positive impact on our ability to develop our coaches and players."
Natalie Bullent, HR Manager at MDL Civil, said “Having worked in the Sports Industry in the past, I understand how much fund raising needs to happen to keep us on the turfs as external funding is lacking in New Zealand. I am privileged to work for a company that kindly donates funds to clubs periodically and I thought what better place to put the money than into a sport that I am passionate about, and for a club that focuses on inclusivity and prides themselves on being the friendliest on the Shore."

ABC Hockey currently have four Section Partners (Men’s, Women’s, Youth or Masters) packages available for anyone wanting to help and support the Club. To find out more about our brand reach and activation opportunities, please take a look at the Corporate Section on our website where you can also register for our downloadable Partners Pack. Alternatively, please contact Colin Gibbs on 021 530987 or drop him an eMail at colin@cg-s.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ABC Hockey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 