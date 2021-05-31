Paakiwaha Promo Monday 31st May 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Claudette Hauiti and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Matthew Tukaki kicks off the show to talk about a woman greeting a Tauranga crowd in Te Reo Māori being told to "speak English" and jeered as she tried to continue.

Moana Maniapoto tunes in to discuss her big win at the Voyager Media Awards, after taking out Best Current Affairs Series.

Reuben Taipari from the Far North joins Claudette to discuss the backlash from Māori landowners over Significant Natural Areas or SNAs.

National Party MP Simeon Brown talks gangs, and we get his response to a petition from the Kingdom chapter of the Mongrel Mob calling for him to be stripped of his portfolios.

Te Whakaruruhau chair Peter-Lucas Jones tunes in to talk about the launch of Whare Korero - Iwi radio's newest app and what he's calling Māori's answer to iHeartRadio.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

