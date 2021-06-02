Native Tongue Music Publishing Inks New Deal With NZ Writer Reb Fountain

Native Tongue Music Publishing has announced a worldwide publishing agreement with award-winning New Zealand songwriter Reb Fountain.

The announcement follows last Thursday's release of Fountain’s single ‘Heart', the first glimpse of new material since her self-titled debut album in 2020. The album received critical acclaim; Fountain was awarded the coveted 2021 Taite Music Prize, shortlisted for the Silver Scroll Award and was nominated for five New Zealand Music Awards.

Fountain said of the signing, "I’m delighted to be collaborating with the team at Native Tongue. It’s an honour to be working with a homegrown publisher and the release of my new single Heart is the perfect way to kick off our relationship. I look forward to sharing many tunes together in the years to come."

"I’m really excited to welcome Reb to the Native Tongue family. I’ve been a fan of Reb’s music for a long time, and look forward to working with her and her team to propel her repertoire further out into the world," added Native Tongue Music Publishing's New Zealand General Manager, Pennie Black.

'Heart' is out now via Flying Nun Records. Watch the video here.

