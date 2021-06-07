Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Enduro Campaign Going To Plan For Husky Man

Monday, 7 June 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

Cambridge's Dylan Yearbury (Husqvarna), in a solid position at the top of the 2021 national enduro rankings after three of five rounds. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Dylan Yearbury's 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship campaign is all going according to plan and he remains on target to win the title that narrowly eluded him last season.

The Husqvarna rider not only survived two exhausting days of racing in forestry north of Wellington at the weekend, but he also beat the best in the business and won the two-day event overall, further strengthening his grip on the national championship chase.

The 26-year-old builder from Cambridge took his distinctive white Husqvarna bike to finish overall runner-up in the 2020 New Zealand Enduro Championships, behind Kiwi international Hamish Macdonald, and this year Yearbury is top of the points table after three of five rounds, with just two more days, back-to-back racing in the Wairarapa region next weekend, standing in his path to ultimate glory.

Yearbury modestly downplayed his success in the Akatarawa Forest, in the Moonshine Valley, on Saturday and Sunday, but his narrow win over close friend and tough rival Tommy Buxton was almost surely pivotal in his bid to clinch the title for 2021.

Oparau's James Scott, Whanganui's Seth Reardon and Taupo's Wil Yeoman were also impressive at the weekend, but Yearbury and his 2021-model Husqvarna FC350 had all the answers, carefully judging risk and reward to collect maximum points for the weekend.

After three rounds thus far, Yearbury's score-card reads 2-1-1 – his runner-up finish at round one in Tokoroa in April the only real "setback" in his campaign – allowing him to build a 13-point buffer over Buxton, his nearest threat for the title.

"Well, the weekend went not too bad in the end," said Yearbury in typically understated manner.

"I finished 13 seconds behind Tommy on Saturday, but I caught up that time and won Sunday by 14 seconds, so that gave me the overall win. It was extremely close ... two days of racing and just one second between us in the end. That's pretty incredible really."

There are just 20 points between the top three riders on the series points table, with Oparau's Scott third overall after three rounds.

However, with two wins from three starts, Yearbury remains the title favourite.

"I had a small crash on Saturday and then had an incident when I stalled the bike on Sunday ... and it is little mistakes like those that can spell the difference in the end.

"The course at Moonshine was pretty fast in a lot of places and not too technical, but I was okay with that. With just two rounds to go, I need to minimise my mistakes. A slip-up now could be costly."

In addition to holding the overall lead, Yearbury also leads the battle for the over-301cc four-stroke class title.

It could be a winner-takes-all final two rounds of racing, at separate venues in the Wairarapa Region, next weekend.

Round four is set for farmland near Masterton on Saturday, June 12, with the fifth and final round to be fought out near Martinborough the following day.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 