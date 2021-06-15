Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘That Was New Zealand’ Premiere Screening

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: Hugh Macdonald Film

The iconic and classic film ‘This is New Zealand’ is about to be re-released to cinemas for the first time since 1972.

Children queuing for ‘This is New Zealand’

The film, originally screened in Osaka, Japan at the world fair Expo ’70, was such a huge hit and such a landmark for New Zealand cinema, that it was brought back and screened across New Zealand. When Britain prepared to join the European Common Market in the late 1960’s, New Zealand suddenly had to start promoting itself to the world, and one of the ways it did so was to take part in Expo 70. The star attraction at that event was a revolutionary 20-minute film 'This is New Zealand’ and was seen by more than two million people.

Now 50 years on it has been remastered and it looks better than ever, and if you've ever been interested about seeing New Zealand in a time capsule, then you'll want to check this out at a Premiere event at the Roxy Cinema in Miramar at 8.15pm on the 3rd July, 2021.

This film was made by the National Film Unit, who introduced viewers to New Zealand in a glorious three-screen presentation. With highly inventive camera work and editing, it showed everyone where we are, who we are, and – taking advantage of the super-widescreen format – what a spectacularly beautiful land we live in. 'This is New Zealand’ weaves together a tapestry of cinematic mastery daring to stretch the boundaries of technical restraints and produce visual effects not thought possible in the era in which it was produced.

Writing in The Dominion on 17 March 1971, after seeing a preview, Wellington journalist Dai Hayward said that after this screening to the specially-invited V.I.P. audience, “...there was not , as might be expected, polite applause. There was instead spontaneous, prolonged, enthusiastic and genuine applause – a tribute to the film and the team that made it.” He went on to say “...it is not only a film of breathtaking beauty. It is also an educational film in the pleasantest and easiest of ways. Every school child would learn more about their own country in the 20 minutes of ‘This is New Zealand' than they would from a week of lessons... Every aspect of the film is first class, but a special tribute is due to script writer and director Hugh Macdonald…”

The film, along with the documentary detailing its production, is being screened by Hugh Macdonald July 3rd 2021. Tickets for the premiere event are now available online from the Roxy Cinema at https://roxycinema.co.nz/movie/this-is-new-zealand---premiere and VIP ticket holders can attend the pre-screening function commencing at 7.15pm with the films director Hugh Macdonald and invited guests, where drinks and nibbles will be available.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hugh Macdonald Film on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 