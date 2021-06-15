Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jimmy Barnes Confirms Special Guest Jade Macrae On The Flesh And Blood Tour!

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: Eccles Entertainment


Eccles Entertainment are excited to announce Jade MacRae as special guest on Jimmy Barnes upcoming Flesh And Blood New Zealand tour. The tour kicks off with sold out Christchurch and Auckland shows. Wellington fans are encouraged to act now to secure their tickets to the final show on Saturday 10 July.

Multi ARIA award nominee, APRA award winner and close Barnes family friend, R&B and Soul singer, Jade MacRae joins the tour as special guest in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington. With a career spanning 25 years, including much of the past four years on the road with US blues guitarist, Joe Bonamassa, MacRae released new single ‘Weather The Storm’ last month and the acclaimed ‘Handle Me with Care’ album featuring the singles ‘I Choose Love’ and ‘Midnight Air’ in 2020.

Jade’s flair for live performance, versatility and dynamic delivery have taken her to join the stage and studio with countless greats; Jimmy Barnes, Neil Finn, Cold Chisel, Renee Geyer, Ray Charles, Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), George Bensen and John Legend.

Jimmy’s latest singles, ‘Flesh And Blood’ and ‘Til The Next Time’ are out now - listen here. The Flesh And Blood album is released on 2 July through Bloodlines and can be pre-ordered here.

JIMMY BARNES
FLESH AND BLOOD TOUR
NEW ZEALAND
JULY 2021

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, The Rock, The Sound & The Breeze

 
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
All Ages
SOLD OUT
 
Civic Theatre | Auckland, NZ
All Ages
SOLD OUT
 
TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999
 
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Eccles Entertainment website.
 

